Iceland Cricket sarcastically trolled the PCB over their T20 World Cup 2026 delay, joking that even a team led by a “professional baker” needs certainty. Fans joined in online, mocking Pakistan’s indecision and turning the post viral.

The Iceland Cricket took a brutal dig at Pakistan over the delay to confirm their participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, beginning on February 7.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to officially clarify whether the national team will take part in the 20-team marquee event after they threatened to withdraw as a show of solidarity with Bangladesh, who pulled out of the tournament after the ICC officially rejected their request for shifting their group stage matches from India to Sri Lanka. Although Pakistan will play its matches in Sri Lanka, the PCB has continued to delay a final call on participation.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also Pakistan’s Interior Minister, met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who returned after attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, to discuss the board’s stance and seek final direction on Pakistan’s participation. Following the meeting, Naqvi stated that Pakistan will take the final call by Monday, February 2.

Iceland Cricket Trolls Pakistan

As Pakistan continues to play drama by delaying their confirmation to participate in the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup 2026, Iceland Cricket took a sarcastic swipe at the team.

Taking to its X handle (formerly Twitter), Iceland Cricket mocked Pakistan’s prolonged indecision, sarcastically, that even the team led by a ‘professional baker’ requires certainty and adequate preparation ahead of a global tournament.

“Apparently, Pakistan will not finally decide on whether to take their T20 WC place until 2nd February. This is very sneaky and unfair on our squad, who need certainty and extensive preparation in order to perform at their best. Our captain is a professional baker,” Iceland Cricket wrote.

Scroll to load tweet…

Pakistan is yet to take the final decision over their participation in the T20 World Cup 2026 as the PCB continues internal deliberations and consultations with government authorities, with a February 2 deadline set for a final call. According to the original schedule. Pakistan were clubbed in Group A alongside India, Namibia, the USA, and the Netherlands, and will begin their campaign against the Netherlands on February 7.

Fans Join Iceland Cricket in Trolling Pakistan

Iceland Cricket was not alone in taking a brutal dig at Pakistan over their delay in confirming their decision to participate in the T20 World Cup 2026, as fans across social media, especially on X handle (formerly Twitter), joined in by sharing jokes and sarcastic comments on Pakistan’s drama.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts mocked Pakistan’s indecision, joking about replacing the team, poking fun at their government interference, praising Iceland for humour, and repeatedly referencing the ‘professional baker’ quip.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Though Pakistan will take the final call on their T20 World Cup participation by Monday, it was reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is unlikely to boycott the entire tournament or the clash against India, with Pakistani media sources suggesting that, despite the ongoing uncertainty, the team’s participation in the marquee event will be the possible outcome after the internal deliberations between PCB and Pakistan government.