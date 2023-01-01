Rishabh Pant car accident: Uttarakhand govt to honour bus driver, conductor on R-Day for helping cricketer

The Uttarakhand government is set to honour bus driver Sushil Mann and conductor who saved Rishabh Pant’s life, on January 26. Pant was lying inside his car with bruises all over his body when he was being rescued. He is currently being treated at Max Hospital in Dehradun.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Sunday that his government will honor the driver and operator of Haryana Roadways on January 26, Republic Day for saving the life of prominent cricketer Rishabh Pant, who was recently engaged in a car accident. Pant was saved by bus driver Sushil Mann and conductor Paramjeet after he was involved in a terrible vehicle accident on Friday, December 30.

The state of Uttarakhand will honour the Haryana Roadways operator and driver for saving batsman Rishabh Pant's life on January 26. "The driver and operator sacrificed their lives to save Rishabh Pant's life," he continued.

"They witnessed the cricketer's automobile roll a few times in front of them (after hitting a divider and going up in flames on the Delhi-Dehradun highway). As they handled the emergency scenario, the Haryana Roadways workers shown their mettle," Dhami added.

Pant was returning from Delhi to Roorkee on December 30 at approximately 5.30 a.m. when his car hit the divider on the Narsan boundary of Roorkee close to Hammadpur Jhal.

Pant is reportedly stable and receiving treatment at the Max Hospital in Dehradun. He could possibly be flown to Delhi or Mumbai for further medical attention. Shyam Sharma, the director of the Delhi and District Cricket Association, said that Pant was attempting to avoid a pothole when the incident occurred.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently issued a statement, updating on Pant’s health and the injury he sustained. “Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back,” the BCCI wrote on Twitter.

As per an AIIMS report, Pant needs three to six months to get back to full fitness. He was recently left out of India’s ODI and T20I teams for the series against Sri Lanka.