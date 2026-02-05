Aaron George smashed a match-winning 115 in the U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal vs Afghanistan, guiding India to the final. The Kottayam-born batter’s Hyderabad upbringing and domestic exploits highlight his rise and temperament under pressure

India U19 batter Aaron George grabbed the spotlight with his brilliant century knock in the U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal against Afghanistan at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Wednesday, February 5. The Boys in Blue, led by Ayush Mhatre, secured their spot in the final with a seven-wicket win over Afghanistan and will face England in the title clash on Friday. February 6.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

With a 311-run target, Team India chased it down in 41.1 overs, winning by 7 wickets with 59 balls to spare. Aaron George was the star performer with the bat as he played a brilliant knock of 115 off 104 balls, including 15 fours ncluding 15 fours and 2 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 110.58, anchoring the innings and keeping India firmly on a course for a victory.

Apart from Aaron, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (68) and skipper Ayush Mhatre (62) significantly contributed to Team India’s run chase with half-centuries, while vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra scored a crucial 38 off 47 balls to guide the team to a semifinal win and secure their spot in the title clash against England in Harare.

India’s Semifinal Hero at U19 World Cup

Aaron George was not just a star performer for Team India but also a calming presence at the crease, combining patience with calculated aggression, anchoring innings under pressure, and showcasing the temperament of a future senior international cricketer. After Vaibhav and Ayush Mhatre’s dismissals, the onus was on Aaron to steady India’s innings and keep the scoreboard ticking.

Aaron was playing with more intent and temperament rather than going aggressive, and the approach helped him keep the required run rate under control. Vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra was playing as a second fiddle to the opener at No.4, supporting Aaron George by rotating the strike, punishing loose deliveries, and ensuring the partnership built momentum for India’s successful run chase.

The 19-year-old from Hyderabad steadied India’s ship with a calm and calculated approach, while completing his first U19 World Cup century in 95 balls, showing his timely aggression and ability to anchor the innings under pressure while keeping the chase on track.

Scroll to load tweet…

Aaron George’s 115-run knock is his best performance in the ongoing U19 World Cup, as he failed to make a significant impact in the previous outings, with his scores reading 7, 23. And 16, making this century a timely statement of his potential on the big stage and under high-pressure conditions.

Aaron George’s Kottayam Roots

Aaron George has been residing in Hyderabad with his parents, Easo Varghese and Preethi. However, the U19 India star batter has his roots in Kerala. George’s father, Easo, hails from Mavelikara, the neighbouring district of Alappuzha, while his mother, Preethi, hails from Kottayam, where Aaron was born in 2006.

Easo Varghese was the district-level cricketer in Kerala and later served as a erved as a sub-inspector with the Hyderabad Police. While Preethi Varghese is a teacher with a post-graduate degree in Mathematics. Shortly after his birth, Aaron George and his parents moved to Hyderabad, where he was raised.

Aaron completed his schooling at Delhi Public School, Nacharam, in Hyderabad. The Kottayam-born cricketer first started playing cricket in his living room before he was enrolled in a Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) camp at the age of seven and later, trained at the format cricket academy under the tutelage of Biju Nair at the age of 8. Though Aaron George is a resident of Hyderabad, his Kottayam roots continue to influence his identity and cricketing journey.

Scroll to load tweet…

Aaron George has often been identified as ‘Kottayam-native’ or ‘Kerala-native’, as his parents hail from Kerala and he was born in Kottayam, even though he was trained and raised in Hyderabad, making his Kerala roots a notable part of his cricketing identity.

Aaron’s Kerala connection has often been mentioned to emphasise his birthplace and family heritage, even though his cricketing training and upbringing happened in Hyderabad.

Aaron George’s Rise

Aaron George has represented Hyderabad’s Under-16 and Under-19 teams in his career thus far. The 19-year-old was first shot to fame when he scored an unbeaten 303 against Bihar in the 2022-23 Vijay Merchant Trophy. Thereafter, George was the top batter for Hyderabad in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy in 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, scoring 341 and 373 runs, respectively.

In 2025, Aaron George captained Hyderabad to their first-ever Vinoo Mankad Trophy title, ending the state’s long 38-year wait for a major domestic age-group trophy. In the same year, George made his U19 debut during the Asia Cup 2025, where he was one of the standout batters for Team India, amassing 228 runs at an average of 76 in just 4 matches.

George’s performance in the Asia Cup earned him a spot in the U19 World Cup 2026. Before the marquee event, Aaron George had a decent outing in the Youth ODI series against South Africa, amassing 143 runs, including a century, at an average of 47.66 in three matches.

Aaron George entered the U19 World Cup with high expectations after his consistent domestic performances. The 19-year-old struggled to maintain consistency in the initial matches of the tournament, but his semifinal century against Afghanistan firmly established him as a key player for India heading into the title clash against India.