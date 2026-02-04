Aaron George’s 115 off 104 guided India U19 to a seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in the U19 WC 2026 semifinal. Alongside Suryavanshi (68) and Mhatre (62), his mature innings helped chase 311 and book India’s 10th final vs England.

Team India U19 batter Aaron George emerged as the star performer in the team’s seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in the U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal at Harare Sports Club in Harare on Wednesday, February 4. The Boys in Blue, led by Ayush Mhatre, qualified for a record-extending 10th U19 World Cup Final, where they will meet England for the title clash in Harare.

With a record 311-run target, Team India chased it down with 59 balls to spare or in 41.1 overs, securing a spot in their 10th U19 World Cup final against England. Aaron George led the run chase with a brilliant knock of 115 off 104 balls, including 15 fours and 2 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 110.58, anchoring the innings and keeping India firmly on a course for a victory.

Apart from Aaron, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (68) and skipper Ayush Mhatre (62) significantly contributed to Team India’s run chase with half-centuries, while vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra scored a crucial 38 off 47 balls to guide the team to a semifinal win and secure their spot in the title clash against England in Harare.

Aaron George’s Century Grabs Spotlight

Aaron George’s performance in a crucial clash of the U19 World Cup 2026 stole the spotlight, as his century was instrumental in guiding India to a semifinal victory. Opening the innings alongside Vaibhav Suryavanshi, George played as a second fiddle to the southpaw, who unleashed his firepower and set the foundation with a 29-ball half-century. The pair formed a 90-run opening partnership before Suryavanshi’s dismissal.

Thereafter, the opener was joined by skipper Ayush Mhatre at the crease to carry on India’s run chase. George and Mhatre frustrated the Afghanistan bowlers with their 114-run stand for the second wicket before the captain’s stay at the crease ended after being dismissed at 204/2. After Ayush Mhatre’s dismissal, Aaron was joined by vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra at the crease.

However, Aaron George was shouldering the responsibility of anchoring India’s run chase w, while Malhotra was playing as a second fiddle to the opener. Aaron was playing with more intent and temperament rather than going aggressive, and the approach helped him keep the required run rate under control.

The 19-year-old batter from Kerala steadied India’s ship with his calm and calculated approach, but at the same time, completed his first century of the U19 World Cup in 95 balls, showcasing his timely aggression, shot selection, and ability to anchor the innings under pressure while keeping the chase on track.

Aaron George’s 115-run knock is his best performance in the ongoing U19 World Cup, as he failed to make a significant impact in the previous outings, with his scores reading 7, 23. And 16, making this century a timely statement of his potential on the big stage and under high-pressure conditions.

‘The Most Matured Knock of U19 World Cup’

Aaron George’s timely century knock in the U19 World Cup semifinal against Afghanistan grabbed the attention of the fans and cricket enthusiasts on social media, despite his quiet performance earlier in the tournament.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts lavished praise on not only Aaron George’s century but also his technique, composure, and maturity under pressure. Many called it one of the most technically sound and mature knocks of the U19 World Cup, praising his ability to chase and rotate, while some hailed him as the future star of Indian cricket.

In the U19 World Cup 2026, Aaron George has aggregated 161 runs, including a century, at an average of 40.25 and a strike rate of 106.62 in 4 matches. With his century knock in the semifinal, Aaron is expected to be in the spotlight, alongside Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, and Abhigyan Kundu, in the final against England.

The Boys in Blue will aim for the record-extending sixth U19 World Cup title in their 10th final appearance against England, looking to continue their dominant run in the tournament.