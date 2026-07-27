The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) revealed a 15-member squad for the first Test against Australia, captained by Najmul Hossain Shanto. Soumya Sarkar makes a comeback, and the series holds key ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 points.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 15-member squad for the opening Test of the two-match series against Australia. Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead Bangladesh in their first Test series against Australia since 2003.

The two-match contest will also carry crucial ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 points, adding further significance to the series, as per the ICC website. Australia, who won the title in 2023, have already named a strong squad for the series.

Squad Highlights and Key Returns

The squad includes Soumya Sarkar, who returns to the Test setup after last featuring in the format in 2021 and brings the experience of 16 matches at the highest level. Alongside captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Sarkar, Bangladesh's batting unit is bolstered by seasoned campaigners Mushfiqur Rahim, Mominul Haque, and Shadman Islam.

Bowling Attack Details

Hampered by injuries, Bangladesh's pace attack will be led by Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed, and Ebadot Hossain. Uncapped pacer Musfik Hasan has also earned a place in the squad, adding depth to the bowling unit.

The spin department will be spearheaded by experienced duo Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam, who will play a key role in Bangladesh's bowling plans.

WTC Standings

At present, Australia are atop the WTC standings with a point percentage of 87.5, whereas Bangladesh are in fourth place with a point percentage of 58.33.

Squad for first Test

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Amite Hasan, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Vice Captain), Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Musfik Hasan. (ANI)