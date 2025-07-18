Jos Buttler became the seventh player to reach 13,000 T20 runs during Lancashire's match against Yorkshire. He achieved this feat with a stunning 77 off 46 balls, joining an elite group of T20 legends like Gayle, Pollard, and Kohli.

England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler completed 13,000 runs in T20 cricket, becoming the seventh player to achieve the landmark.

The veteran accomplished this milestone during his side Lancashire's Vitality Blast tournament match against Yorkshire at Leeds on Thursday.

During the match, the swashbuckling right-hander smashed 77 in just 46 balls, with eight fours and three sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 167.39. He and Phil Salt (42 in 29 balls, with five fours and two sixes) were the standouts as Lancashire reached 174 runs in 19.5 overs.

Yorkshire fell short, bundled out for 153 in 19.1 overs despite a fifty from Abdullah Shafique of Pakistan. James Anderson took three wickets for 25 runs, standing out as a bowler.

Jos Buttler joins elite list

Now in 457 matches, Buttler has scored 13,046 runs in 431 innings at an average of 35.74, with eight centuries and 93 fifties. His best score is 124. He is the seventh-highest run-getter in all of T20 cricket.

The other players to have crossed the 13,000 mark are: Australia's David Warner (13,395 in 416 matches), India's Virat Kohli (13,543 runs in 414 matches), Pakistan's Shoaib Malik (13,571 runs in 557 matches), England's Alex Hales (13,814 runs in 503 matches), West Indies icons Kieron Pollard (13,854 runs in 707 matches) and Chris Gayle (14,562 runs in 463 matches).

Buttler's T20 career

Buttler's T20 resume is rich, with notable performances for England and in T20 leagues like the Indian Premier League (IPL), SA20, The Hundred, Big Bash League, among others. He is England's leading run-getter in T20Is, with 3,700 runs in 137 matches at an average of 35.92, with a strike rate of 147.05, with a century and 27 fifties. He has won the T20 World Cup (2022) for England as a captain. He is the fourth-highest run-getter in T20Is of all time.

In the IPL, he has scored 4,120 runs in 121 matches and 119 innings at an average of 40.00 and a strike rate of over 149, with seven centuries and 24 fifties. His best score is 124, and he has captured an IPL title with Mumbai Indians (MI), while also representing Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT).

In the Vitality Blast competition, he has scored 2,669 runs in 113 matches at an average of 32.54, with a strike rate of over 149, with 21 fifties. His best score is 83. (ANI)

