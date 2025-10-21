Ricky Ponting backs Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after their ODI flop vs Australia, calling Kohli the best 50-over player ever. He predicts both will bounce back and could feature in India’s 2027 World Cup squad.

New Delhi [India]: Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting expressed confidence in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's abilities, saying champion players like them shouldn't be written off, noting their disappointing comeback against Australia in the first ODI. He praised Virat as the best 50-over player and believes Ro-Ko will bounce back and potentially play in the 2027 World Cup. On their return, the duo flopped with Rohit posting 8(14), while Virat returned with an eight-ball duck, as per the ICC website.

Rohit and Kohli have retired from Tests and T20Is within the last 18 months, meaning 50-over cricket remains the only format they feature in and the pair played their first international fixture since the ICC Champions Trophy at the start of March when they contributed modest returns with the bat against Australia in Perth on Sunday.

Ponting Backs Rohit and Kohli Despite ODI Setback

"But I say it all the time, you don't write off champion players ever. And these two guys have been two of the best, and while I'm on record saying I think Virat's the best 50-over player I've ever seen, you don't write them off. They'll find a way to contribute and win games for their team, and if they do that, then they'll most likely be in that World Cup team in 2027," Ricky Ponting said.

Much conjecture surrounds whether the Indian greats will prolong their career until the next edition of the World Cup in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe in 2027 and whether the long absence from international cricket affected their form ahead of their return in Australia.

Challenges Ahead: Adelaide and Top Australian Bowlers

Ponting thinks it will only be a matter of time before Rohit and Kohli are among the runs again and that could come as soon as the next ODI against Australia in Adelaide.

"Finding your rhythm and tempo is the biggest thing. When you've had a break, just getting back used to the rhythm and the tempo of the 50-over game again, it takes a little bit of time for anybody," Ponting said. I'd expect to see both those guys bounce back into it pretty quickly."

"Adelaide is a great place to bat and a great place to play cricket. But it won't be easy for the fact that they are facing some of the best white-ball bowlers that have ever played the game. So, the challenge is definitely there," Ponting Concluded.

During the series opener on Sunday, Rohit, in his 500th international game, opened alongside Gill, and fans eagerly waited for him to recreate his selfless heroics. Rohit had a peek at it and gave away an outside edge to second slip and returned on 8(14).

Meanwhile, Virat bustled for runs but failed in each attempt. On his eighth delivery, he went for a glorious drive, but holed it out to Cooper Connolly off Starc.

India limped to a total of 136/5 after rain halted the visitors' innings four times and reduced the fixture to 26 overs each. In response, Australia's stand-in captain Mitchell Marsh walloped an unbeaten 46 to steer the hosts to a seven-wicket win and their first ODI win at Perth's Optus Stadium.

India will next clash with Australia on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval, in Adelaide.

