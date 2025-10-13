Former India coach Ravi Shastri says the upcoming Australia ODI series is crucial for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to assess their form and fitness. He notes their experience is key, but young talents are adding pressure on the senior duo.

Former India captain and head coach turned commentator, Ravi Shastri, has opened up on the future of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ahead of the ODI series against Australia. The two Indian batting stalwarts are set to make an international comeback as they were picked in a 15-member ODI squad for the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia, which will begin on October 19.

Rohit and Kohli’s last appearance in international cricket was in the Champions Trophy Final this year, where Team India defeated New Zealand to clinch the coveted silverware after 12 years in Dubai. Since then, the duo have not play any game for India as they retired from Tests ahead of the England tour in May this year.

After retiring from the T20Is and Tests, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will feature only in ODI cricket as India look to rely on their experience and batting firepower for the upcoming series against Australia.

Important Series for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

When the 15-member squad was announced for the Australia ODI series, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar stated that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are non-commital for the 2027 ODI World Cup, sparking speculations about their participation in the marquee event, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

“That's why they're here, playing the ODI series against Australia. They're part of the mix. It depends on their fitness, their hunger, and, of course, form. So, I think this series is very important to see how they go. They themselves will know by the end of this series how they feel, and then it's their call,” Shastri said at Kayo Sports' Summer of Cricket launch.

“(It's) the same thing with Steve Smith (who retired from ODIs in March) from Australia's point of view. At that age, you've got to enjoy it and (you've) still got to have the hunger. But there's no substitute for experience when it comes to the big games, as we saw in the Champions Trophy. Come the big games and the big boys step up," he added.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have a brilliant ODI record against Australia in Australia. Rohit, who was recently sacked from ODI captaincy, has amassed 990 runs, including 4 centuries and 2 fifties, at an average of 58.23 in 19 matches. Kohli, on the other hand, has aggregated 802 runs, including 3 centuries and 4 fifties, at an average of 47.17 in 18 matches.

‘Youngsters Are Pushing Rohit and Kohli’

Further speaking about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s future, Ravi Shastri believes that young and talented players, including Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill’s form are only pushing and motivating the two senior batters to perform and make a statement.

“(Varma's) innings in that Asia Cup final was absolutely fantastic. Because under pressure to play like that (was impressive). There's some good young guns there in (Yashasvi) Jaiswal, there's (Shubman) Gill, and there's Tilak Varma,” the former India head coach said.

“A lot of good young talent and a lot of all-rounders as well in Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, and Axar Patel, so it's a strong white-ball unit. India is much stronger in the white ball than in the red ball. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli know that these youngsters are pushing them," he added.

Abhishek Sharma was the highest run-getter in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, with 314 runs in seven matches, while Tilak Varma played a match-winning innings of 69 off 53 balls in the final against Pakistan. Yashasvi Jaiswal is likely to return to white-ball cricket during the red-ball off-season.