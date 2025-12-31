- Home
Virat vs Rohit Income in 2025: With only a few hours left until the end of 2025, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have had a blast with the bat over the past 12 months. They've both set some amazing records.
Rohit Sharma's impressive form
In 2025, star batsman Rohit Sharma was on fire. Despite retiring from Tests and T20is, he excelled in ODIs, setting records, scoring a ton in Australia, and piling on runs vs SA.
Virat Kohli's impressive form
Team India's modern master, Virat Kohli, also shined. He scored 653 ODI runs in 2025, the most by any Indian. He recently hit 2 back-to-back centuries against South Africa.
Virat's earnings in 2025
As per reports, Virat Kohli earned about ₹250-300 crore this year. His main income is from cricket and brand deals, including a ₹21 crore RCB salary and a ₹7 crore BCCI contract.
Rohit's earnings in 2025
According to reports, Rohit Sharma is the second-highest-earning cricketer in 2025, making ₹150-180 crore. His main income comes from his IPL team and a ₹7 crore BCCI contract.
Virat's brand endorsements
Virat Kohli endorses major brands like MRF, PUMA, Audi, Myntra, Boost, Nestle, Hero, Flipkart, Noise, Bluestar, Red Bull, and HSBC, earning a huge income from these deals.
Rohit's brand endorsements
Rohit Sharma is also a major brand endorser, working with companies like CEAT, ADIDAS, IIFL Finance, Jio Cinema, Hublot, and Nissan, earning crores from these partnerships.
