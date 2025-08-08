Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, after retiring from Tests, are set to return for the ODI series against Australia in October. Their visit might mark a significant moment, with Cricket Australia reportedly planning a tribute to honour the Indian greats.

Two Indian batting stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, have been away from cricket and are spending quality time with their families, following retirement from their Test careers.

Rohit was the first to announce his red-ball retirement after he was sacked from the captaincy duties following India’s consecutive Test series defeat at the hands of New Zealand and Australia. Just five days later, on June 12, Kohli too called it quits from his illustrious Test career after playing for 14 years and 123 matches.

The batting duo’s Test retirement announcement came just a few weeks before India’s squad announcement for the recently concluded England Test tour, where the Shubman Gill-led side managed to pull off a five-match series draw with a thrilling six-run win in the Oval Decider. Team India managed to deny England a Test series win at home without the presence of their two senior-most batters.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s next international appearance

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have not been involved in cricketing assignments after the IPL 2025. Their last appearance in international cricket was in the Champions Trophy 2025 Final, which Team India won by four wickets, defeating New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium on March 9.

It’s been over five months since Kohli and Rohit last featured in international cricket, leaving fans eagerly awaiting their return in the national jersey. The batting duo is expected to make their return to international cricket during the away ODI series against Australia, which will start on October 19.

The three matches of the ODI series will take place at Optus Stadium (October 19), Adelaide Oval (October 23), and Sydney Cricket Ground (October 25). India’s tour of Australia also includes a T20I series, but Kohli and Rohit would not feature in it as they have already retired from T20Is following the Men in Blue’s T20 World Cup triumph last year.

Scroll to load tweet…

Kohli and Rohit were supposed to make an international comeback in the Bangladesh ODI series in August, but India’s tour of Bangladesh was postponed to September next year due to political unrest in the country.

Cricket Australia to honour Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Since Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to land in Australia for the three-match ODI series in October, Cricket Australia is reportedly planning to arrange a special farewell to Indian batting stalwarts.

The ODI series against Australia is likely to be Rohit and Kohli’s final appearance Down Under, as both legends are expected to gradually phase out from international cricket after the 2027 ODI World Cup. Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg hinted at a ‘great send-off’ to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli when they arrive with the India squad for the Australia white-ball tour.

“If you think about the quality of the players coming, particularly from India, this might be the last time we get to see Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma play in our country,” Greenberg told reporters right after Kohli’s Test retirement announcement.

“If that's the case - who knows, it might not be - but if it is, we want to make sure we give them a great send-off and acknowledge the incredible contribution they've made to international cricket," he added.