- Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Uncertain for World Cup 2027? BCCI To Hold 'Honest Conversations' with Batting Duo
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's ODI future, especially for the 2027 World Cup, remains uncertain after retiring from Tests and T20Is. Though keen to play, their age and fitness raise questions about whether they’ll feature in India’s long-term plans.
Will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli play in ODI World Cup 2027?
The future of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in ODI cricket, especially for the 2027 ODI World Cup, remains uncertain after Indian batting stalwarts moved on from Test cricket before the recently concluded Test series between England and India.
Rohit and Kohli are no longer in a scheme of things for T20Is and Tests, as they stepped away from these two formats within a year. The Indian batting duo pulled the curtains on their T20I career after Team India clinched their T20 World Cup triumph in July last year. A few weeks before the squad announcement for the England tour, Rohit and Kohli, five days apart, decided to step away from Test cricket.
After retiring from T20Is and Tests, the ODIs remain the only format for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli at the international level, raising questions about their long-term roles, especially with the 2027 ODI World Cup, which is two years away.
Rohit, Kohli’s future in ODIs
After Indian batting stalwarts stepped away from T20Is and Tests, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli now find themselves at a crossroads in their ODI careers. Rohit and Kohli have been among the Indian batters in the shorter form of the game, having achieved and shattered multiple records and milestones over the past decade and a half.
Despite Rohit and Kohli being currently in the final stages of their illustrious careers, the two are still in the scheme of things, as Team India begins their preparations for their quest to end their 14-year winning the ODI World Cup.
ODI World Cup in their minds
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had earlier expressed their desires to participate in the 2027 ODI World Cup, viewing it as a potential final chapter in their decorated international careers. In 2023, Team India was on the verge of ending their 11-year drought of lifting the ODI World Cup trophy, but their dreams and hopes were dashed after losing to Australia in the final in Ahmedabad.
Since then, the defeat in the ODI World Cup final has reportedly lingered in the minds of both players, fuelling their motivation to give one final push in 2027. Following India’s Champions Trophy earlier this year, defeating New Zealand in the final, there were rumours and speculations that the duo would retire from the ODIs.
However, Rohit Sharma confirmed that he is not retiring from the format, while Kohli remained silent, hinting at the possibility of continuing to play the ODIs. The BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla confirmed that the two batting stalwarts are available to play the shorter format of the game.
3. Rohit, Kohli's participation in ODI World Cup?
Since the ODI World Cup is still two years away, the bigger question is whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be fit to play the marquee event. By the time the 14th edition of the prestigious tournament takes place, Rohit and Virat would be 40 and 38 years old, respectively, making their fitness, form, and workload management key factors to determine their inclusion in the World Cup squad.
According to the PTI report, the source close to the BCCI stated that the board will have discussions with them, adding that they wanted to ‘try’ a few youngsters before the ODI World Cup begins.
“Yes, it will be discussed soon. We still have more than two years for the next World Cup (November 2027). Both Kohli and Rohit will be pushing 40 by then, so there has to be a clear plan ahead for the big event, as our last win was in 2011. We also need to try out a few youngsters in time." A BCCI source told PTI.
‘Honest and professional conversations’
Since the BCCI is reportedly looking at the future, the board is expected to have ‘honest and professional conversations’ with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in order to discuss whether they will be fit for the World Cup.
“Look, both Kohli and Rohit have made huge contributions to white ball cricket for the team and the sport in general. They have achieved almost everything,” the source said.
“So, I don’t think anybody is going to force their hand, but there will be some honest and professional conversations before the next ODI cycle starts to see where they stand mentally and physically. It depends on that," the source added.
What’s next for Rohit and Kohli?
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will return to national duties when Team India takes on Australia in an away ODI series in October. Until the end of 2026, Team India will play 26 ODIs as part of the ODI cycle before the prestigious tournament in 2027, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.
Since Rohit and Kohli’s international appearances are limited after retiring from Tests and T20Is, they might struggle to find the groove. Their appearances in the IPL next year are likely to play a crucial role in maintaining match fitness and form, and serve as a barometer for the selectors on whether they are fit to play the World Cup.
However, the final call on their participation will be based on where they will fit in the World Cup squad.