Image Credit : Getty

The future of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in ODI cricket, especially for the 2027 ODI World Cup, remains uncertain after Indian batting stalwarts moved on from Test cricket before the recently concluded Test series between England and India.

Rohit and Kohli are no longer in a scheme of things for T20Is and Tests, as they stepped away from these two formats within a year. The Indian batting duo pulled the curtains on their T20I career after Team India clinched their T20 World Cup triumph in July last year. A few weeks before the squad announcement for the England tour, Rohit and Kohli, five days apart, decided to step away from Test cricket.

After retiring from T20Is and Tests, the ODIs remain the only format for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli at the international level, raising questions about their long-term roles, especially with the 2027 ODI World Cup, which is two years away.