Indian batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi had a low-scoring start in the U19 World Cup 2026 opener vs USA. Former coach WV Raman questioned if U19 cricket may hinder the 14-year-old's growth, igniting a heated debate among fans and experts.

Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi is currently part of the India U19 team in the ongoing U19 World Cup 2026 in Zimbabwe. Vaibhav is the youngest player in India’s squad for the marquee event, having impressed the selectors with his performances in the IPL, Youth ODI and Test series, and the domestic cricket, showcasing maturity beyond his years.

Ever since the breakthrough debut season in IPL 2025, where he smashed a record-breaking century against the Gujarat Giants and emerged as the Rajasthan Royals’ fifth-highest run-getter with 252 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 206.56, the 14-year-old Bihar cricketer has been making headlines with his impressive showing in the away tours of England, Australia, and South Africa, and the U19 Asia Cup.

Before the U19 World Cup 2026, Vaibhav Suryavanshi had an impressive outing in the three-match ODI series against South Africa U19, amassing 206 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 68.67 in three matches.

Not an Ideal Start for Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is one of the watch-out-for players in the ongoing U19 World Cup 2026, given his rapid rise in international cricket over the last one year. The 14-year-old featured in the opening game of India’s U19 campaign against the USA at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

After Henil Patel-led bowling attack bundled the USA for 107, Team India was set a 108-run target. Opening the batting alongside skipper Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi surprisingly had a very short stay at the crease as he was dismissed for just two runs by an Indian-origin pacer Ritvik Appidi in the third over of the Boys in Blue’s run chase.

Suryavanshi was dismissed before the rain stopped play and India were at 21/1 in 4 overs. The match was resumed, but the target and overs were revised to 97 runs and 36 overs, respectively. That means the Boys in Blue needed just 6 more runs from 32 overs with nine wickets in hand to seal a comfortable victory.

Though the chase looked comfortable, the path to victory was briefly shaky as India lost three quick wickets after the rain break and were reduced to 25/3 before Abhigyan Kundu’s steady 42 not out guided them home for a six‑wicket win.

An ‘Unpopular Opinion’ by WV Raman

Soon after Team India’s victory over the USA to kick-start their U19 World Cup 2026 campaign on a winning note, former India women’s cricket head coach WV Raman gave his ‘unpopular opinion’ on Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s participation in the U19 cricket.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Raman warned that Vaibhav Suryavanshi playing U19 cricket, despite his success in the IPL and India A series, might be ‘detrimental’ to long-term growth, urging focus on the bigger picture rather than short-term wins.

“This could be an unpopular opinion. #Suryavanshi has performed extremely well in the A series and the IPL. Making him play at the U-19 level is likely to be detrimental to his growth. He may win matches no doubt, but it should be always be about the big picture!” the former India cricketer wrote on X.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s career has witnessed a rapid rise since the IPL 2025, smashing records and being among the leading run-getters for India in every series, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and Vijay Hazare Trophy, establishing himself as one of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket.

WV Raman’s Opinion Sparks Debate

Former India women’s head coach WV Raman’s ‘unpopular opinion’ on Vaibhav Suryavanshi playing U19 cricket has sparked widespread debate among fans amid India’s campaign at the U19 World Cup 2026.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), cricket enthusiasts were divided over Raman’s opinion, with some agreeing that Vaibhav should focus on higher-level cricket and long-term growth, while others argued that U19 cricket, especially the World Cup, will give him the exposure and valuable experience at such a young age. Many pointed out that if a young talent is ready, age should not be a barrier, and participating in high-pressure games can only aid his development.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s performance has often grabbed the attention of the cricketing world and has been touted as the next big thing in world cricket. The young batter has become a centre of attention more often than not whenever he takes the field, expecting fireworks and record-breaking performances, with fans and experts alike closely watching every innings.

Meanwhile, Vaibhav Suryavanshi will return to action when India takes on Bangladesh in the second U19 World Cup group stage match at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Saturday, January 17.