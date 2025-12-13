TMC MLA Sukumar Mahato arrived at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium to see his idol Lionel Messi. He called Messi a 'superhero' and seeing him in person a 'dream come true'. Messi is in the city for the highly anticipated GOAT Tour 2025.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Sukumar Mahato, representing the Sandeshkhali constituency in West Bengal, reached the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata to witness Lionel Messi. Mahato said seeing Messi in person will be a dream come true for him. Messi arrived in Kolkata early in the morning on Saturday for the much-anticipated GOAT Tour 2025. Fans had eagerly awaited the moment, with thousands turning up to catch a glimpse of the Argentine legend.

'Messi is a Superhero'

Speaking to ANI, Sukumar Mahato said he admires Messi as a football superhero and is thrilled at the prospect of seeing his idol in person at Salt Lake Stadium. "Messi is a legendary player, and he is loved by many people here in Kolkata. That's why we have come to show our support. I am a Mohun Bagan fan, and football has always been my passion. I admire Messi, as well as Argentina and Brazil--they represent my dreams. I see Messi as a superhero, and seeing him in person at Salt Lake Stadium will be a dream come true. I'm extremely happy because Messi has always been my football idol," Mahato said.

Fan Frenzy and High-Profile Meetings

Messi is staying at the Hyatt Regency Kolkata, where fans gathered outside the hotel hoping to catch a glimpse of the football legend. Crowds have also assembled at the Salt Lake Stadium, where Messi is scheduled to arrive to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former India cricketer Sourav Ganguly.

A Legendary Return to Kolkata

Notably, this is the first time since 2011 that Messi has visited India. Back then, the legendary footballer visited Kolkata and played a friendly match at Salt Lake Stadium, where Argentina defeated Venezuela 1-0. With Messi again coming to India, fans are excited and have prepared for a grand celebration for his arrival in Kolkata. (ANI)