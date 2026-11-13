Over the years, several players, especially veterans, have become the lifeblood of their respective franchises, showing rare loyalty in a tournament driven by mega-auctions. As players ply trade for different franchises after a certain generation, those who stay rooted to one home stand out even more.

Maintaining loyalty for a single franchise for a significant period of time rather than shifting allegiances every few auction cycles has become the ultimate hallmark of modern T20 royalty. Though money factor plays a major role in player retention, the emotional equity built with local fanbases often outlasts any contract.

On that note, let’s take a look seven players who played the most number of matches for a single franchise in the history of IPL.