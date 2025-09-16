Apollo Tyres replaces Dream11 as Team India’s title sponsor with a record INR 579 crore, three-year deal, covering men’s, women’s, and U-19 teams, starting from the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 after Dream11 exited due to new online gaming regulations.

Amid the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially roped in tyre manufacturing giant, Apollo Tyres, as Team India’s title sponsor after the exit of Dream11. Team India is currently playing the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 without a jersey sponsor, as Dream11 terminated its contract ahead of the tournament following a ban on Online gaming platforms.

Dream11 was Team India’s title sponsor from 2023 until the Indian government’s passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill this year, which led to restrictions on fantasy sports advertisement and forced the company to withdraw its sponsorship commitment, leaving the BCCI to search for a new title sponsor ahead of the Asia Cup 2025.

Ahead of the eight-team continental tournament in the UAE, the Indian cricket board officially announced the invitation for Expression of Interest (EoI) for Team India’s title sponsor, seeking bids from leading brands across sectors.

Apollo Tyres on Team India’s jersey

After two weeks of bidding and evaluation, Apollo Tyres emerged as the highest bidder, securing the prestigious deal to feature its logo on Team India’s jersey across formats at the international level. The sponsorship is not only restricted to the men’s team but also extends to the women’s national team and the U-19 sides, ensuring Apollo Tyres' visibility across all international formats.

As per the report by Press Trust of India (PTI), a BCCI official confirmed that Apollo Tyres has been locked in as Team India’s jersey sponsor, and an official announcement will be made soon by the board/

“The deal has been signed with Apollo Tyres. We will announce it soon," a BCCI official told PTI.

The bidding and evaluation process was concluded on Tuesday, September 16, paving the way for the tyres manufacturing giant to officially take over as Team India’s title sponsor ahead of the remainder of the Asia Cup 2025. It has been reported that JK Tyres and Canva were part of the bidding process, but Apollo Tyres outbid them to bag the contract with BCCI as Team India’s title sponsor.

Apollo Tyres bags lucrative deal

Apollo Tyres has bagged the most lucrative deal with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with a contract worth INR 579 crore over a period of three years from 2025 to 2028. The three-year contract with the earlier title sponsor, Dream11, was INR 358 for the same period, making Apollo Tyres’ deal nearly 62% higher in value and the costliest jersey sponsorship in Indian cricket history.

Over the period of three years, the BCCI will earn 193 crore annually, an increase of 74 crore earned per year compared to the previous Dream11 deal, marking a significant rise in Team India’s jersey sponsorship. The deal with the tyre major covers 121 bilateral games and 21 ICC games.

It was reported that the BCCI was looking for a sponsorship worth INR 450 crore after Dream11’s exit as Team India’s title sponsor, but Apollo Tyres exceeded the board’s expectations by securing a deal worth INR 579 crore, setting a new benchmark in Indian cricket sponsorship history.

As Apollo Tyres has been onboarded by the BCCI, Team India’s jersey will likely have the giant’s logo prominently displayed in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 clash against Oman on Friday, September 19.