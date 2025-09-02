Following Dream11's exit due to the Online Gaming Bill, BCCI has opened bids for Team India’s title sponsor ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, reportedly targeting a deal worth INR 450 crore, a major increase from the previous contract with Dream11.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday officially announced the invitation for Expression of Interest (EoI) for Team India’s title sponsor following the exit of the online gaming platform, Dream11, ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. The BCCI faced a setback ahead of the Men in Blue’s title defence as it had to part ways with Dream11 after the passage of the Online Gaming Bill.

On August 21, the Indian government passed the Promotion and Regulation of the Online Gaming Bill 2025, imposing strict restrictions on online gaming. The bill is aimed at reducing addiction, financial losses, and their impact on the youth. With the bill enacted into law, online gaming platforms must either cease their operations or adjust their business models to comply with the new regulations.

Since Dream11 is an online gaming platform, it had to exit its role as Team India’s jersey sponsor, prompting the BCCI to invite new applications to fill the sponsorship gap ahead of the Asia Cup.

BCCI invites bids a week before the Asia Cup 2025

A week before the commencement of the Asia Cup 2025, the BCCI issued an official invitation for bids from companies interested in becoming Team India’s title sponsor, giving brands a chance to associate with the national team for the high-profile tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The entities interested in sponsoring Team India will need to purchase Intivation for Expression of Interest (IEOI) within ten days from the date of release of the notice, i.e, September 12. September 16 is the last day to submit bid documents. Interested entities will have to make a non-refundable payment of INR 5,00,000, plus GST, as part of the application process to obtain the IEoI and be eligible to submit their bids.

The selected sponsor will be announced after the BCCI evaluates all the bids, ensuring the chosen partner aligns with the board’s commercial and branding objectives.

Scroll to load tweet…

The board put out an official notice after the Apex Council meeting, chaired by the acting president, Rajiv Shukla, where the agenda focused on finding a replacement for Dream11 as Team India’s title sponsor ahead of the Asia Cup 2025.

Dream11 was roped in by the BCCI for a contract worth INR 358 crore as Team India’s title sponsor for a period of three years from 2023 to 2026, earning INR 119 annually. However, he partnership had to be terminated prematurely due to the passage of the Online Gaming Bill 2025,

BCCI eyeing INR 450 crore sponsorship deal

The exit of Dream11 as Team India’s title sponsor left a significant revenue gap for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia earlier stated that the board will no longer associate with any such organizations in the future.

As BCCI has officially begun the search for Dream11’s replacement as the Men in Blue’s jersey sponsor, it was reported that the richest cricket board in the world is eyeing an upgraded sponsorship deal ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. As per the report by NDTV, the board is looking to bring India’s new title sponsor on board for a period of three years from 2025 to 2028, valuing the sponsorship deal worth INR 450 crore.

Scroll to load tweet…

This 25% increase from Dream11’s previous contract, worth INR 358 crore for a period of three years, reflects BCCI’s aim to maximize revenue while securing high-profile brand association for Team India. The board is looking to find a sponsor for 140 matches of Team India from 2025 to 2028, including the T20 World Cup 2026, ODI World Cup 2027, and other bilateral series.

Reportedly, the BCCI has set a cap of INR 3.5 crore per bilateral match and Rs 1.5 crore for International Cricket Council (ICC) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) fixtures. It remains to be seen which brand will step in as Team India’s new title sponsor ahead of the Asia Cup 2025.