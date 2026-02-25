India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak hinted at team changes for the do-or-die T20 World Cup match against Zimbabwe. This follows a 76-run loss to South Africa, with the potential inclusion of Sanju Samson and Axar Patel being discussed.

India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak addressed team selection considerations ahead of the upcoming do-or-die Super Eight clash against Zimbabwe in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Thursday. India vice-captain Axar Patel missed the Super Eight clash against South Africa due to a tactical decision. In place of him, all-rounder Washington Sundar played the match. Team India suffered a 76-run loss in the Super Eight phase opener, which has put the defending champions in a tricky phase. The Men in Blue will need to win their remaining matches to keep themselves alive in their title defence and also hope that South Africa ends the Super Eight phase unbeaten.

Coach on Potential Lineup Changes

During the pre-match press conference, the Indian batting coach was asked about the potential inclusion of Sanju Samson and Axar Patel in the lineup. In response, Sitanshu Kotak said, "There can be changes, yes. And obviously, it goes without saying that we discuss. Because there are two lefty openers, number three is left-handed, and the opposition has its bowling options. I personally don't think that there is any problem there also. But because we give wickets in the first over, obviously, any team would think."

Sanju Samson's Inclusion Speculated

There have been speculations that Sanju Samson could replace Tilak Varma in the playing XI. Abhishek, the World No. 1 T20I batter, is having a disastrous run with the bat in the T20 World Cup. In four matches, the left-handed batter has scored just 15 runs. Sharma has three ducks to his name in the marquee event.

Ahead of the do-or-die game against Zimbabwe, Kotak was asked if Sanju could play, as he was seen practising at the nets. In response, Kotak clarified that net sessions do not necessarily reflect final playing XI decisions. "So, one thing that normally in every net Abhishek does not bat to start with. He always bats in a second or third pair. So that's one thing. Sanju would normally always bat if we have that space because Abhishek doesn't bat and Sanju is a third opener and a wicket keeper so he bats anywhere. Sometimes he wants to do some drills and he goes behind and do things, that time he doesn't. So that's not an indication. Yes, definitely there will be thought about playing him, there is no doubt. But nets doesn't give any indication, I don't think," he said, according to ICC.

Team India squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Team India squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Axar Patel, Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Mohammed Siraj. (ANI)