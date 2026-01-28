The PCB is considering boycotting the T20 World Cup 2026 in support of Bangladesh, removed by the ICC. Former cricketers oppose the move, citing potential fallout and questioning the logic, as Pakistan’s matches are all scheduled in Sri Lanka.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has yet to confirm its participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, amid threats of boycotting the marquee event, which is scheduled to begin on February 7. Set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the 20-team competition has been clouded with uncertainty over Pakistan’s participation.

The PCB’s stance came after the International Cricket Council (ICC) removed Bangladesh from the upcoming edition of the tournament following its refusal to travel to India, citing security concerns, and replaced them with Scotland in Group C, which consists of West Indies, England, Nepal, and Italy. As a show of solidarity, Pakistan threatened to withdraw from the T20 World Cup 2026 entirely or boycott its clash against Team India on February 15 in Colombo.

The PCB chief, Mohsin Naqvi, met with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who returned after attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, to discuss the board’s stance and confirmed that the final call on the national team’s participation will be taken by Friday, January 30, or at the latest by Monday, February 2.

Pakistan Should Play T20 WC 2026

As the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has delayed the final decision, former cricketers opposed the board’s threat of boycotting the T20 World Cup 2026, questioning the logic behind such a move. The likes of Mohammad Hafeez, Inzaman-ul-Haq, who led Pakistan at the 2003 ODI World Cup, and Mohsin Khan demanded that the Men in Green play the marquee event.

Hafeez took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote that Pakistan should play the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup amid uncertainty over their participation.

“Pakistan should participate in the World Cup," an ex-Pakistan captain wrote.

Inzamam-ul-Haq expressed his desire to witness Pakistan play in the T20 World Cup 2026, adding that the team has good players and needs to do well in the tournament.

“I personally would like to see Pakistan compete in the World Cup. We have some good players and our cricket needs to see our team doing well in big events," Inzamam told PTI.

With just nine days left for the T20 World Cup 2026 to commence, Pakistan has kept its final decision under wraps after the meeting between PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier this week. Despite being allowed to play all their matches in Sri Lanka as per the pre-agreement between PCB, BCCI, and ICC last year, Pakistan has yet to confirm whether it will take part in the tournament.

Logic over Boycott Questioned

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohsin Khan stated that since the team will play all their matches in Sri Lanka, the logic behind boycotting the event completely does not hold.

“We have issues with India, but we are playing all our matches in Sri Lanka,” Khan said as quoted by PTI.

“So, on what grounds will the PCB refuse to send its team to the World Cup? It will be bad for our cricket," he added.

Though the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will confirm its final call on its participation in the T20 World Cup 2026, there is an unlikely chance of the board boycotting the event entirely, given the sanctions and penalties that could follow from the ICC and potential legal or financial repercussions.

Since Pakistan's reason for boycotting the tournament does not come under the ICC-approved exceptions, any withdrawal or refusal to play could invite strict disciplinary action, including heavy fines, suspension from ACC tournaments, denial of a non-objection certificate (NOC) for overseas players to participate in the PSL, and other financial consequences.

'Pakistani Cricket Will Suffer the most'

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) secretary Arif Ali Abbasi questioned the practicality of the board's decision to boycott the tournament, stating that such a move would primarily harm Pakistan cricket and deteriorate relations with the ICC and other boards.

“I can understand Pakistan supporting Bangladesh, but what purpose will PCB achieve by not sending its team, apart from spoiling relations with the International Cricket Council and other member boards?” Abbasi said.

“What about our relations with Sri Lanka? Obviously, Sri Lanka will suffer losses if Pakistan doesn’t go, as all our matches — including the one against India — are scheduled there,” he added.

Though Pakistan's chances of withdrawing from the T20 World Cup look slim, a boycott of the clash against Team India is reportedly still on the cards, with local media sources saying that the PCB is weighing the option of skipping the February 15 match in Colombo as a form of protest against the ICC’s handling of the Bangladesh issue.