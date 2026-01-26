Uncertainty surrounds Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 participation as a boycott threat looms in solidarity with Bangladesh. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi met PM Shehbaz Sharif, who will take the final call on whether Pakistan competes.

The uncertainty over Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 continues to loom as PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi awaits PM Shehbaz Sharif’s final call on whether to take part in the marquee event or not, which will begin on February 7.

After the International Cricket Council (ICC) officially replaced Scotland in Group C following Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) refusal to send their national team to India for the 20-team competition due to security concerns, Pakistan expressed solidarity with its Asian neighbour and threatened to boycott the marquee event, accusing the world governing body of cricket of treating Bangladesh unfairly over the venue change request.

It was reported that Pakistan would either withdraw from the entire T20 World Cup 2026 or boycott their much-anticipated clash against India on February 7. Since Pakistan already has an arrangement to play all its T20 World Cup 2026 matches in Sri Lanka under a pre-agreement between PCB and BCCI last year, PCB’s support for Bangladesh’s position has raised questions about Pakistan’s own participation decision.

PCB Chief Meets Pakistan PM

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the final course of action regarding Pakistan’s participation in the T20 World Cup 2026. The reports of Pakistan’s potential boycott of the T20 World Cup 2026 emerged on Saturday, after the ICC officially removed Bangladesh from the tournament and replaced them with Scotland in Group C.

However, PCB was not able to take an independent decision without consulting PM Sharif. The Pakistan Prime Minister was in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum (WEF), which concluded on Friday, January 23. The PCB chief scheduled the meeting with Sharif on Monday at his official residence in Islamabad.

In a video that went viral on social media, Mohsin Naqvi can be seen having a conversation with Sharif, with the two sitting separately and discussing Pakistan’s stance on the T20 World Cup participation.

Pakistan PM acts as a key authority in the crucial decisions of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), with Mohsin Naqvi required to follow the government’s directive before confirming Pakistan’s participation or boycott of the T20 World Cup 2026. Since the participation in the tournament involves diplomatic security and political considerations amid India-Pakistan relations and the Bangladesh venue dispute, the PCB cannot take an independent call.

Therefore, PCB had to wait for PM Shehbaz Sharif’sinstructions before making any official announcement on whether Pakistan will take part in the tournament or skip the India clash.

Pakistan PM to Final Call on T20 World Cup Participation

Following the meeting with the Pakistan Prime Minister, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi stated that the final decision will be taken either on Friday, January 30, or Monday, February 2.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Naqvi stated that he had a ‘productive’ discussion with PM Sharif and was instructed to keep all options open, with a final decision on Pakistan’s T20 WC participation due Friday or Monday.

“Had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Briefed him on the ICC matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table. It was agreed that the final decision will be taken either on Friday or next Monday," PCB chief wrote on X.

As per the current T20 World Cup 2026 schedule, Pakistan were clubbed in Group A alongside the co-host India, the USA, Namibia, and the Netherlands. Amid the boycott threat, the PCB selection committee announced the 15-member squad, led by Salman Ali Agha, for the marquee event.

It remains to be seen whether Pakistan will ultimately participate in the T20 World Cup 2026 or opt for a boycott of the clash against Team India, with the final call resting on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.