Sri Lankan cricketer Bhanuka Rajapaksa caused a stir at the T20 WC 2026 by suggesting Indian players use ‘superior’ bats with a ‘layer of rubber’. He later clarified it was praise for Indian cricket’s advancement, not an accusation of wrongdoing.

Sri Lankan cricketer Bhanuka Rajapaksa has issued a clarification over his allegation against Indian players of using special bats amid the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. His comments came after Sri Lanka’s victory in their opening match of the tournament against Ireland at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 8.

India, who is co-hosting the marquee event alongside Sri Lanka, kicked off their quest for the T20 World Cup title defence with a 29-run win over the United States of America (USA) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav was the star performer as his 84-run guided the Men in Blue to a respectable total of 161/9 before Mohammed Siraj-led bowling attack restricted the visitors to 132/8.

Over the last couple of years in the T20Is, Indian batters have been resorting to an aggressive approach, attacking from the ball one and setting the tone for a high-scoring innings. The likes of Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, and Tilak Varma have dominated T20 cricket with power-hitting and smart stroke play, relying on skill and timing.

Speaking in an interview with Hari TV journalist Lahiru Mudalige, Bhanuka Rajapaksa has apparently raised doubts about the unusually high power of Indian players’ bats, which is not available to anyone, adding that ‘a layer of rubber has been applied’ on the blades.

“Indian players have bats that are far superior to the best bats we get. It feels as though a layer of rubber has been applied,” a Sri Lankan cricketer said as quoted by News Wire.

“I can't imagine how that's possible. These bats can't even be bought by others — all players know this. It might sound silly, but that's honestly what I felt,” he added.

Rajapaksa’s remark stems from his observation of India’s consistent performance in T20 cricket, where their batters have displayed exceptional power-hitting and timing, rather than any ather than any confirmed equipment violation. As per the ICC rules, bats must be entirely made out of wood and adhere to strict size and material limits, with no hidden or power-enhancing substances allowed.

Rajapaksa Issues Clarification

Following social media backlash and widespread trolling over his comments, Bhanuka Rajapaksa was forced to issue a statement over his remark on the ‘superior bats.’

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter). The Sri Lankan cricketer clarified that he did not intend to accuse of breaking ICC rules or using illegal equipment and that his earlier remarks were simply an expression of his astonishment over the quality and performance of Indian batsmen and their gear, rather than a literal accusation of any wrongdoing.

“Hi all. Just a quick clarification about comments from a recent interview that have been interpreted differently and, in parts, lost in translation,” Rajapaksa wrote.

“My point was meant as a praise: Indian cricket is incredibly advanced, from its systems and infrastructure to its equipment standards. Their bat manufacturers are truly among the best in the world.

“In hindsight, I could have provided clearer context. Nothing but always respect,” he added.

Every batter has their own customised ‘player edition’, which Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar, and Shubman Gill use to suit their individual grip, weight preference, and swing style, enhancing control and performance within ICC regulations.