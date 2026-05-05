Cricketer R. Ashwin faced a casteist remark on X after congratulating actor-politician Vijay on his electoral win. The user's comment targeted Ashwin's caste, prompting a firm response from the spinner, who stated that birth is not a choice and true leadership transcends social barriers like caste.

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reacted strongly after a casteist remark was made on his congratulatory post for actor-turned-politician Vijay’s electoral victory in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.

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Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam scripted a historic mandate in their debut electoral outing, emerging as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, winning 108 seats in the 234-member House, with the actor-turned-politician securing his seats at Perambu and Tiruchirappalli East.

R Ashwin was one among the many public figures who congratulated Vijay on the result, sharing a post that praised the actor-turned-politician’s leadership and described the outcome as a ‘fabulous result,’ while also expressing admiration for his political journey.

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Since Vijay is one of the most popular actors in Tamil cinema, his entry into politics by launching his party in 2024, and the strong debut performance of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, with Ashwin’s post gaining traction on X, led to both congratulatory messages and a casteist remark that prompted his strong response.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Election: 'Thalapathy' Vijay's TVK Shakes Up Politics! Full Winners List Inside

Casteist Remark on Ashwin’s Post Goes Viral

Ravichandran Ashwin put up a simple post on his official X handle, congratulating actor-turned-politician Vijay’s TVK electoral success by almost securing a majority to form the government in Tamil Nadu. The former Indian spinner wasn’t expecting anything other than appreciation for his message.

However, the post soon attracted a casteist remark by an X user, who targeted his identity and caste, which went viral on social media.

Quote tweeting Ashwin’s congratulatory post for Vijay’s victory in Tamil Nadu Elections, X user wrote:

“A Brahmin who is afraid of Dravidian rule,”

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The X user’s comment emphasized Ashwin’s caste identity in a derogatory manner, reducing his congratulatory post into a caste-based label rather than acknowledging the intent behind his message supporting Vijay’s electoral success.

A Strong Response from Ashwin

R Ashwin is someone who won’t let go of the matter lightly, and he responded firmly on X. The veteran Indian spinner, who is currently part of the commentary panel for the IPL 2026, stated that he didn’t choose his birth identity and defines leadership as empathy, equality, and helping others grow beyond social barriers like caste.

“Have said it once, i will say it again! Who i was born to wasn’t my choice, thankfully I was born to parents that are beyond great,” the 39-year-old wrote.

“Leadership is feeling empathetic towards another person’s struggles and enabling growth beyond barriers & that’s what my parents & teachers have taught me.

“I want to live till the day we stop talking about lineage or caste,” he added.

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Meanwhile, Vijay will reportedly take oath as the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, but the actor-turned-politician still needs to secure a formal majority support in the House to form the government.

Also Read: Actor Vijay to be new Tamil Nadu CM; TVK set to form government