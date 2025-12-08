Baroda's Amit Passi made a historic T20 debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025, scoring 114* off 55 balls against Services. His innings equalled the world record for the highest individual score on T20 debut and set a new Indian record.

Baroda's wicketkeeper/batter Amit Passi made history by equaling the world record for the highest individual score on T20 debut, scoring an unbeatable 114 runs off 55 balls against Services in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 on Monday, as per Wisden.

The 26-year-old wicketkeeper/batter, who filled in for Jitesh Sharma, who is set to feature in the five-match T20 series against South Africa, smashed 10 fours and nine sixes during his innings. Passi unleashed a blistering attack, blitzing to a half-century in just 24 balls. He kept the momentum going, reaching his maiden T20 century in 44 deliveries, with a spectacular ninth six to seal the deal.

Passi Enters the Record Books

Passi is the tenth man to score a century on T20 debut, and the third to do so in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after Akshath Reddy (for Hyderabad against Mumbai in 2010) and Shivam Bhambri (for Chandigarh against Himachal Pradesh in 2019). Passi now also holds the record for the highest individual score by an Indian batter on T20 Debut.

Impact on Match and Tournament

Passi's remarkable innings helped Baroda post a commanding total of 220 for five in 20 overs, securing a 13-run win over Services. Passi's century was the 15th of this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, a tournament record. There were 13 centuries scored in 2018/19 and 2023/24 SMAT, and 14 in 2024/25.

Currently, Baroda is third in Group C, with four wins and three losses in their seven SMAT matches.