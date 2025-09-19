After Sri Lanka’s six-wicket win over Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2025, spinner Dunith Wellalage learned of his father’s sudden demise on the field, leaving the team in a somber mood and prompting condolences from cricket fans worldwide.

Sri Lanka spinner Dunith Wellalage received heartbreaking news of his father’s demise shortly after the victory over Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, August 19. Sri Lanka registered a thrilling six-wicket win over Afghanistan to remain unbeaten in the group stage before moving on to the Super 4 stage of the tournament.

With a 170-run target, Sri Lanka chased it down in 18.4 overs. Opener Kusal Mendis led the batting with a brilliant unbeaten knock of 74 off 52 balls, alongside a crucial 52-run stand for the fifth wicket with Kamindu Mendis, who scored an unbeaten 26 off 13 balls. Kusal Prera (28) and skipper Charith Asalanka (17) made vital contributions to Sri Lanka’s run chase.

Earlier, Afghanistan were restricted to 169/8 despite Mohammad Nabi’s onslaught of 60 off 22 balls, including 6 sixes and 3 fours, at an impressive strike rate of 272.73. Sri Lanka’s bowling attack was led by Nuwan Thushara, who registered figures of 4/18 at an economy rate of 4.50 in his spell of four overs.

Sri Lanka mourns Dunith Wellalage’s father

Sri Lanka might have won the match against Afghanistan, but the celebrations were muted after Dunith Wellalage received the heartbreaking news of his father’s passing. Wellalage was playing when his father breathed his last following a sudden cardiac arrest at the age of 54.

In a video that went viral on social media, Sri Lanka head coach Sanath Jayasuriya was seen breaking the news of his father’s sudden passing to Dunith Wellalage, leaving the young spinner devastated on the field. The 22-year-old went to the dressing room, with other teammates following him to offer quiet support as he left the dugout.

Former Sri Lanka batter Russell Arnold, who is part of the commentary panel for the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, confirmed that Dunith Wellalage’s father passed away just before the team’s victory over Afghanistan. While offering his condolences to Wellalage and his family, Arnold recalled spinner’s father, Suranga, captaining Prince of Wales College when he was leading his school, St Peter’s.

“Dunith Wellalage’s father, Suranga, passed away just a while ago. He played a bit of cricket too. You know how big our school cricket scene is. He captained Prince of Wales College when I captained my school, St Peter’s,” Arnold said while commentating for the match.

“Quite sad to hear that. The news was broken to Dunith just a while ago. And our condolences to the family. The celebrations will be muted. The team is a tight place, the dressing room. Hopefully, this bonds them and helps them go on and do well in the Super 4 stage,” he added.

Cricket fans heartbroken over Wellalage’s father's demise

The news of Dunith Wellalage’s father’s untimely demise has not only left Sri Lankan cricket heartbroken but also the entire cricketing fraternity and fans around the world in mourning. Afghanistan’s veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi offered his condolences to the Sri Lankan spinner’s family.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), cricket fans around the world expressed their condolences and shared heartfelt messages of support for Dunith Wellalage and his family.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will continue their quest for the seventh Asia Cup triumph when they take on Bangladesh in their Super 4 stage match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, September 20.