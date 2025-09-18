Afghanistan must beat Sri Lanka in their final group match to stay alive in the Asia Cup. A win will push them into the Super Four stage, while a loss will end their campaign. The clash is a virtual knockout, with run rate also playing a key role.

Dubai (UAE): Multiple deadly earthquakes rattled Afghanistan, claiming more than 2,000 lives in Kunar Province on August 31. Amid the devastation, Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib says his team is determined to win the Asia Cup to bring joy and hope to their people. “Because of the situation that happened in Afghanistan, the earthquake, in which many people lost their lives… if we remember it again, it’s a little bit painful. Because it’s very difficult, there are not so many facilities in the country. But still, it will be a very happy occasion for us, for our people, if we won this tournament. We can give them some happiness,” Naib told Press Trust of India on Thursday, September 18. The Afghan side, playing their Asia Cup campaign in the UAE, has not lost sight of its sporting mission despite the emotional weight of the national tragedy. The match against Sri Lanka would be crucial as it would decide their fate in the tournament. Naib called the UAE their “second home,” noting that they have played plenty of cricket there and are used to the hot conditions.

Acknowledging the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket, the veteran all-rounder said no team can claim to be favourites. “It depends on the day and how you play. If the day is in your favour, you can beat any side,” he said, praising the strong competition from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE, and Hong Kong. Naib admitted that the heat has made bowling difficult for spinners, including Rashid Khan. “There is a lot of sweating. The hands are totally wet… Maybe in Dubai and Sharjah it will be effective for the spinners, but not that much in Abu Dhabi.” Highlighting Afghanistan’s enviable spin depth with Rashid, Noor Ahmad, and Qais Ahmad, Naib said his team’s aim is not limited to the Asia Cup. “Whenever, whichever team, whichever tournament we are participating in, we should give our best.”

Afghanistan Still to Recover from Earthquake

Afghanistan are yet to recover from the deadly earthquakes. The United Nations reported that half of the 2,200 people killed were children. Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi had told diplomats that 441 flights delivered aid to remote villages cut off by landslides and rockfalls, while helicopters had evacuated many of the injured. Religious leader described the disaster and its aftershocks as “divine punishment” and urged Afghans to repent. Meanwhile, the UN raised concerns over the spread of disease among survivors but said it was forced to scale back operations due to cuts in aid funding. Humanitarian groups also faced Taliban-imposed segregation rules on staff, which had earlier prompted the UN to suspend assistance to millions of Afghans expelled from neighbouring countries. One of the poorest nations in the world, Afghanistan continued to face overlapping crises such as natural disasters, a fragile economy, and the aftermath of decades of war.