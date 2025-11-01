Shreyas Iyer has been discharged from a Sydney hospital after a spleen injury sustained during the 3rd ODI vs Australia. The BCCI confirmed his recovery but he will remain in Sydney for supervision, putting his SA series participation in doubt.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced that Team India's middle-order batter Shreyas has been discharged from the hospital in Sydney and will continue to undergo medical supervision before returning to India.

Injury Details and Medical Management

Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen while fielding during the third ODI against Australia on 25th October 2025, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding. The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested following a minor procedure. He has undergone appropriate medical management for the same.

BCCI Confirms Recovery

"Shreyas Iyer is now stable and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, along with specialists in Sydney and India, are pleased with his recovery, and he has been discharged from the hospital today," Saikia said in an official statement..

"Iyer will continue to stay in Sydney for follow-up consultations and will return to India once he is deemed fit to fly," the official statement added.

The BCCI extended its heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Kouroush Haghigi and his team in Sydney, along with Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala in India, for ensuring Shreyas received the best treatment for his injury.

Iyer's Key Role in India's Middle Order

During the ODI series in Australia, Shreyas scored 72 runs in two games, including a valiant 77-ball 61 in the second Adelaide ODI, during which he stitched a century stand with Rohit Sharma.

Fans would hope that Iyer makes a quick recovery, as he is one of the backbones of the Indian middle order along with KL Rahul and Axar Patel.

This year, in 11 matches and 10 innings, he has scored 496 runs at an average of 49.60, striking at 89.53, with five fifties and a best score of 79. This also includes an ICC Champions Trophy-winning campaign, during which he scored 243 runs in five innings at an average of 48.60, with two fifties, finishing as India's top run-getter and overall second-highest.

He is one of India's premier batters, with 2,917 runs in 73 ODIs and 67 innings at an average of 47.81, including five centuries and 23 fifties and a best score of 128*.

Participation in South Africa Series Uncertain

The injury puts his participation in South Africa ODIs at home, starting from November 30, under serious jeopardy.