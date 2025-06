Sachin Tendulkar reveals how India's 1983 World Cup victory inspired his cricketing journey. The win against West Indies sparked a dream in a 10-year-old Sachin, shaping his legendary career.

Legendary batting icon Sachin Tendulkar opened up about the impact the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian team left on him, sparking a dream that became the Master Blaster's journey.

On June 25, 1983, a new era dawned when Kapil Dev and his troops inspired India to etch its name in history by conquering the impregnable West Indies to lift the prized World Cup trophy at the 'Home of Cricket', Lord's.

1983 World Cup triumph became part of Tendulkar's journey

India's storied moment changed the landscape of cricket in the nation and inspired an entire generation of players, including Sachin, who redefined the art of batting in his 24-year-long illustrious career.

"I was just 10 when India won the World Cup on this day in 1983. That moment sparked a dream, and that dream became my journey," Sachin wrote on X.

<br>India's success wasn't a wanton whim but a belief that stemmed from a trust in their capabilities. In front of a jam-packed crowd in the final, India fought valiantly to put up 183 runs against the Caribbean side's ferocious pace troika of Andy Roberts, Malcolm Marshall, and Michael Holding, with off-spinner Larry Gomes offering a variety in attack.</p><h2><strong>How did India's bowlers dismantle West Indies batting line-up?</strong></h2><p>In reply, even with the presence of cricket legends Viv Richards, Desmond Haynes, and Clive Lloyd, the West Indies struggled to maintain a stable run flow and limped to 57/3. With a burst of attack, India made inroads in the West Indies' middle order to reduce them to 76/6. </p><p>In an absorbing game filled with drama and emotions, the Caribbean pushed for a recovery and pulled themselves back from 76/6 to 119/6. The unprecedented bounce-back resulted from disciplined batting principles, but eventually, the resistance gave way and surrendered to a 43-run defeat.</p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div><p>Kapil Dev lifting the trophy on the balcony of Lord's Cricket Ground is still an image to savour for all Indian fans. In the finals, Mohinder Amarnath was adjudged the Player of the Match with his 26 runs with the bat and three priceless wickets with the ball.</p>