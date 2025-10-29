Laura Wolvaardt’s breathtaking 169 off 143 balls powered South Africa to 319/7 against England in the Women’s World Cup semifinal. Fans hailed it as one of the finest innings ever as social media exploded with praise for the Proteas skipper.

Laura Wolvaardt has done it again — and this time, she’s etched her name into cricketing folklore. The South African skipper played an innings for the ages, hammering a majestic 169 off 143 balls to power her side to 319/7 in the Women’s World Cup semifinal against England in Guwahati on Wednesday.

It was an exhibition of poise, power, and pure class — an innings that made the crowd rise and the cricket world stop and stare. From elegant cover drives to blistering pulls over midwicket, Wolvaardt was unstoppable, rewriting the script after South Africa’s earlier batting collapse in the league stage against the same opponents.

A One-Woman Storm

Put in to bat, South Africa’s start was steady, thanks to a 116-run partnership between Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits (45). But when Sophie Ecclestone (4/44) triggered two quick wickets in the 22nd over, the familiar jitters returned.

What followed was pure determination. Wolvaardt rebuilt the innings with Marizanne Kapp (42 off 33), then unleashed an onslaught in the final stretch, steering South Africa from 202/6 to over 300.

She brought up her 150 with a six over midwicket, later smashing left-arm spinner Linsey Smith for 20 runs in the 47th over. With 17 fours and 3 sixes, Wolvaardt not only crossed 5000 ODI runs but also gave South Africa a chance to dream of their first-ever World Cup final.

“Take a Bow, Laura!” – Social Media Goes Wild

As soon as Wolvaardt walked back to the pavilion, the internet erupted. Fans hailed her innings as one of the greatest in women’s World Cup history.

“Pure class. Laura Wolvaardt just batted England out of the tournament!” — wrote one fan on X.

“169 of sheer grit and grace. This is THE knock of the tournament,” said another.

This performance was more than just a batting display — it was redemption. Just weeks ago, South Africa were bowled out for 69 by the same English side in the league stage. On Wednesday, Wolvaardt turned that humiliation into motivation, leading from the front and proving why she’s considered one of the finest batters in modern women’s cricket.

The Perfect Finish

Chloe Tryon (33* off 26) and Nadine de Klerk (11* off 6) added the finishing touches as South Africa plundered 117 runs in the final 10 overs — a statement of intent ahead of the second innings.

As England prepare for a record chase, one thing is clear: this semifinal will forever be remembered for Laura Wolvaardt’s sublime 169 — a knock that lit up Guwahati and reminded the world why cricket, at its best, is poetry in motion.