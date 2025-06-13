South Africa are chasing 282 in their maiden WTC Final at Lord’s, aiming to end a 27-year ICC title drought. A thrilling finish awaits as the Proteas look to overcome Australia’s formidable bowling attack and script history in red-ball cricket.

The first-time finalist, South Africa, have begun their quest to chase glory on Day 3 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final against Australia at Lord’s on Friday, June 13. The Proteas were set a 282-run target by Australia in their second innings batting to chase down and clinch their maiden title in the longest format of the game.

Day 3 of the World Test Championship began with Australia at 144/8 and a 218-run lead, with Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon batting on 16 and 1. Proteas’ lead pacer Kagiso Rabada struck early in the first hour of the morning session by dismissing Nathan Lyon for 6 at 148/9. However, South Africa’s quest to wrap up the innings early was thwarted by a gritty last-wicket stand between Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, who added crucial runs and extended Australia’s lead beyond 280.

Mitchell Starc stood tall like a rock for Australia as he played a valiant unbeaten innings of 58 off 136 balls and formed a crucial 59-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Hazlewood, who scored 17 off 53 balls. The partnership between the two was broken by Aiden Markram, dismissing Josh Hazlewood, ensuring that Australia were bowled out for 210 in their second innings.

282-run target sets the stage for Proteas’ destiny at Lord’s

The target of 281 set by Australia for South Africa to chase in their second innings is not just a number on the scoreboard, but a test of nerve, history, and ambition as Proteas seek their first ICC title in the longest format of the game. The Temba Bavuma-led side made their way into the final by finishing as the table toppers with 8 wins, 3 losses, and 1 draw, and has a win percentage of 69.44.

South Africa are not only aiming for the glory but also a redemption in the second innings after they were bundled out for 138 in the first innings, a collapse that exposed their weaknesses on a fiery pitch against Australia’s relentless pace and put their hopes of winning title on the back foot early in the contest. The pitch has also struggled the Australian batters, but managed to cross the 200-run mark in both innings of the final.

Scroll to load tweet…

The Proteas’ 281-run target is as much a battle against the world-class Australia bowling attack, which includes Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon, as it is against the weight of history, pressure, and their own first-innings demons.

In their second innings of the batting, South Africa need to show resilience, patience, and composure under pressure to script what could be the most defining chapter in their history of Test cricket. With a 282-run target and 2 and a half days in hand, the Proteas have the time, but whether they have the temperament to withstand Australia’s bowling firepower and carve their name into cricketing history remains an ultimate question.

Can South Africa taste ICC glory after 27 years?

Apart from aiming to win their maiden World Test Championship title in their first-ever appearance in the tournament’s final, South Africa have their hopes and legacy riding on the chance to end a long 27-year ICC title drought. The last time Proteas achieved their success at an ICC tournament was in 1998, when they clinched their maiden Champions Trophy (formerly known as the ICC Knockout) by defeating West Indies in the final.

Since then, ICC trophies have been eluding and searching for a return to South African hands, with the Proteas falling agonizingly short on multiple occasions across formats. South Africa reached the semifinal of the 2023 ODI World Cup, the T20 World Cup 2024 final, and the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal, but failed to cross the final hurdle, leaving a trail of heartbreak and unfinished business in their quest for global silverware.

The World Test Championship final serves as a golden opportunity for South Africa to taste their long-awaited success at the ICC tournament and bury the ghost of near-misses by etching their name in Test cricket folklore at iconic Lord’s.

However, there is Australia, who are aiming to retain their WTC crown, which they won after defeating Team India in the 2023 Final. As the ongoing World Test Championship Final is nearing the conclusion with the Proteas chasing the target, the stage is set for either a historic South African breakthrough or another chapter in Australia’s era of dominance in red-ball cricket.