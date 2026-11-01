Indian wrestlers Neelam Sirohi and Tanu Sharma received a grand welcome home after securing silver and bronze medals respectively at the 2026 Senior World Wrestling Championships, highlighting India's impressive performance on the world stage.

Wrestlers Receive Grand Welcome After World Championship Success

Indian wrestlers Neelam Sirohi and Tanu Sharma expressed pride and happiness over their medal-winning performances at the 2026 Senior World Wrestling Championships, as they received a grand welcome at Delhi Airport on Sunday. Neelam clinched a silver medal in the women’s 50kg category, while Tanu secured bronze in the women's 72kg category, contributing to India's four-medal haul at the championships so far.

Neelam Sirohi Reflects on Silver Medal Performance

Speaking to ANI, Neelam said she was delighted to win silver for the country at the senior World Championships, but felt she could have performed better in the final despite a minor shoulder injury. She expressed determination to improve her performance in future competitions. “I am so happy that I could win the silver medal for the country in the senior World Championship. I can't even put it into words. I had a slight shoulder injury in my final fight. I could have done better, but I couldn't. I will do even better in the future,” she said.

Tournament Path and Future Ambitions

Neelam faced Japanese wrestler Yui Susaki, a former Olympic champion and defending world champion, in the gold-medal bout but lost 5-0 by fall. Neelam began her campaign with a 6-0 victory over Belarus' Natallia Varakina. She then advanced to the semi-finals after top seed Elizaveta Smirnova of Russia withdrew from their quarter-final due to injury. Neelam defeated Kazakhstan's Zeinep Bayanova 7-3 in the semi-finals to book her place in the title clash.

Speaking about her next target, Neelam said she would focus on the Olympic qualifiers. “Next target is the Olympic qualifiers and after that the rest,” she said. Asked about all four of India's medals at the championships coming from women wrestlers so far, she said the achievement should not be viewed as a distinction between male and female athletes. She expressed confidence that Indian male wrestlers would also win medals in future competitions. “It's nothing like that. Us girls fell short on medals at the Asian Games, and the girls didn't win many then. In the future, the boys will win medals too.” At the 2026 Asian Games, India won six wrestling medals, of which only one was secured by a woman wrestler.

Tanu Sharma's Emotional Bronze Victory

Tanu, meanwhile, won bronze in the women's 72kg category after defeating reigning Pan American champion Precious Bell of the United States 9-5 in the medal bout. Reflecting on her achievement, Tanu said the medal was an emotional moment and that she felt proud to have won it for the country. “I can't really put it into words; I'm just so emotional. Like, this medal isn't just mine; I won it for the whole country. It's a really big deal for me, and my feelings right after winning were just overwhelming,” she told ANI.

Recalling her bronze-medal bout against Bell, Tanu said she initially took a 3-0 lead but briefly shifted to a defensive approach, allowing her opponent to score two points. She then returned to an attacking approach and maintained her lead to seal the 9-5 victory. “At first I was ahead of her with a 3-0 lead. But then I dropped into defence mode, and she got two points. Then I attacked again and switched to aggressive mode, and I kept taking the lead and defeated her,” she said.

Conclusion of the Championship Campaign

Indian women's contingent finished the 2026 World Wrestling Championships with four medals. Manisha Bhanwala won gold in the 59kg category, while Kajal Dhochak and Neelam Sirohi secured silver medals. Tanu Sharma added a bronze in the 72kg category. (ANI)