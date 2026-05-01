RR captain Riyan Parag silenced critics with a blazing 90 off 50 against DC in IPL 2026, anchoring RR to 225/6 after early setbacks. Post poor form, he formed a key stand with Dhruv Jurel and sparked massive social media praise, with fans calling it a captain’s comeback performance.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Riyan Parag made a brilliant return to form with a captain’s knock in the IPL 2026 clash against the Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, May 1.

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After opting to bat first, the Rajasthan Royals posted a solid total of 225/6 in 20 overs. Parag played a captain’s knock of 90 off 50 balls, including 8 fours and 5 sixes, at a strike rate of 180.00. Dhruv Jurel played an innings of 42 off 30 balls, while Donavan Ferreira unleashed his firepower in the middle order as he scored a quickfire, unbeaten cameo knock of 47 off 14 balls.

For the Delhi Capitals, Mitchell Starc led the bowling attack on his return, with figures of 3/40 at an economy rate of 10.00 in his spell of 10 overs. Kyle Jamieson (1/48) and T Natarajan (1/54) picked a wicket each but conceded runs heavily as RR’s batters maintained strong momentum throughout the innings, especially during the death overs, where Ferreira’s explosive hitting pushed the total well past the 220-mark.

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Parag’s Return to Form Steals Spotlight in Jaipur

Riyan Parag headed into the clash against the DC with heavy scrutiny due to his poor run of form in the previous 9 outings this season. He was criticised for his lack of impact in the middle order, with questions also raised over his consistency as captain.

In the first 9 outings, Parag registered scores of 14. 8, 20, 2, 4, 12, 20, 7, and 29, aggregating just 117 runs at an average of 12.88 and a strike of 124.5. However, the RR captain turned his game around with a fiery knock that signalled his return to form after early struggles in the ongoing season of the tournament.

Walking in to bat after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s dismissal at 12/2, Riyan Parag formed a crucial 112-run stand for the third wicket with Dhruv Jurel while completing his first fifty of the season off 32 balls at a strike rate of 156.25, before Jurel’s stay at the crease came to an end after he was dismissed by Axar Patel at 114/3, breaking the key partnership for the Rajasthan Royals.

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Thereafter, Parag was joined by Ravindra Jadeja at the crease and continued to anchor the innings, scoring another 39 off 18 balls at a strike rate of 216.66, while another crucial 53-run stand for the 4th wicket with the veteran all-rounder, who was dismissed for 20 by Mitchell Starc at 167/4.

Since batting on 90, Riyan Parag was apparently hoping to complete his comeback with a maiden century of his IPL career, but he was dismissed by Starc at 168/5, ending his brilliant knock just short of three figures and denying him a well-deserved hundred in Jaipur.

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Riyan Parag made a brilliant comeback to his form after he was fined 25% of his match fee after he was found guilty of breaching the IPL Code of Conduct by vaping inside the dressing room during the clash against the Punjab Kings in Mullanpur.

‘Riyan Parag Finally Justifies his Permanent Spot with 90’

Riyan Parag’s return to form with a captain’s knock of 90 off 50 balls has sparked massive praise from fans and cricket enthusiasts on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), applauding him for silencing his critics who had questioned his consistency and place in the playing XI.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts lauded Parag for ‘silencing his critics’ with a statement knock, while many hailed it as a captain’s performance that justified his role and turnaround in form, with some also highlighting how he anchored RR’s recovery after early setbacks against Delhi Capitals.

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In the IPL 2026, Riyan Parag has aggregated 207 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 23.00 and a strike rate of 143.75 in 10 matches.

His 90-run knock boosted his overall numbers this season, increasing his average and strike rate by around 10.12 runs (from 12.88 to 23.00) and his strike rate by about 19.25 points (from 124.5 to 143.75), marking a significant turnaround in his IPL 2026 campaign.

Also Read: Riyan Parag’s Vaping Controversy: 25% Match Fee Penalty for RR Skipper Sparks Massive Debate