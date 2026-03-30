The Rajasthan Royals will take on the Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati in IPL 2026, featuring the high-profile trade of Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja. The clash at Barsapara Cricket Stadium faces a rain threat, with forecasts predicting showers and possible interruptions during the match.

The Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in the third IPL 2026 match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Monday, March 30. The RR will host their opening match against CSK in Guwahati, as the franchise has adopted the Barsapara Cricket Stadium as their second home venue in recent IPL seasons.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Royals and Super Kings will face off for the 32nd time in the history of IPL. In the previous 31 encounters, CSK emerged victorious on 16 occasions, while RR have won 15 matches, making it a closely contested rivalry between the two sides. The Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings played against each other only once in Guwahati, with the former emerging victorious in that encounter in the last IPL season.

For the first time in IPL history, Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja will face their former franchises following their high-profile trade ahead of the 2026 season, which saw CSK and RR exchange the two stars in a rare high-profile move.

Also Read: IPL 2026: MS Dhoni’s Wicketkeeping Masterclass Ahead of CSK’s Opener vs RR Goes Viral (WATCH)

The Rain Threat Looms over RR vs CSK Clash?

Ahead of the much-anticipated IPL 2026 clash between the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, the weather conditions became a key talking point in Guwahati. The RR and CSK will face off for the second time at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, but the rain threat remains a concern heading into the match.

Hours before the match, the fan on X (formerly Twitter) shared a picture of a dark cloud, suggesting overcast conditions across Guwahati ahead of the clash between the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.

Scroll to load tweet…

As per AccuWeather, there was an 100% possibility of rain during the day in Guwahati, with a temperature of 25 degrees Celsius and the cloud cover was at 76%, along with 20% probability of thunderstorm, indicating unsettled weather conditions in the region.

Over the last few days, it was reported that Guwahati has witnessed intermittent rainfall in the region, with overcast skies and occasional thunderstorms affecting the weather conditions in the lead-up to the match. Assam’s capital city has been experiencing humid conditions alongside spells of rain, adding to the uncertainty around the weather pattern.

What’s Weather Forecast Says During the RR vs CSK Match?

Though there was a shower during the day, there are chances of light rain during the IPL 2026 match between the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati, which may interrupt the proceedings.

According to Accuweather, there is expected to be 25% chances of rain, with a humidity at 85%, and the cloud cover is likely to be at 66% in the evening, as the toss will take place at 7 pm, and the match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm, with a possibility of intermittent showers that could briefly delay play, though conditions are expected to remain largely playable under overcast skies.

In the night, the possibility of precipitation is likely to be at 25%, with a cloud cover at 53%, and temperatures expected to hover around 19 degrees Celcius, indicating that the conditions should largely remain comfortable to players and the spectators, with only a slight chance of rain disrupting the match later in the evening.

Considering the weather conditions in the evening and night, the match between the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati is expected to go ahead as scheduled, with minor interruptions possible due to light showers, while overcast skies and moderate humidity may influence playing conditions slightly.

Also Read: Ajinkya Rahane Provides Injury Update After Limping Off During KKR’s IPL 2026 Opener Against MI