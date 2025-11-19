Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to reunite for the India vs South Africa ODI series starting November 30. Rohit may return as captain as both superstars look to continue their explosive form after dominant performances in Australia.

In just a few days, Team India’s star duo Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to return to ODI cricket as the Men in Blue gear up for a high-voltage limited-overs series against South Africa. While the ongoing tour includes a 2-match Test series, the ODI leg will begin immediately after, and reports suggest that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will soon name both senior players in the squad.

Rohit Sharma Likely to Resume Captaincy

Although the official squad announcement is pending, indications point to Rohit Sharma once again leading the ODI side. This development comes as great news for fans, especially after his impressive batting form in Australia. Shubman Gill is expected to play a guiding role in the leadership group, with the experienced “Hitman” likely wearing the captain’s armband.

Ro-Ko Reunion Less Than 10 Days Away

Cricket supporters won’t have to wait long to see the iconic Ro-Ko partnership in action again. The 3-match series starts on November 30 at the Birsa Munda Cricket Stadium in Ranchi. The second ODI will be played on December 3 in Raipur, followed by the final match on December 6 in Visakhapatnam.

All matches will begin at 1:30 PM IST, and fans are already brimming with excitement to see the pair back together after showing excellent form on the Australia tour.

Hitman’s Form: Century Show in Australia

Rohit Sharma's bat did most of the talking during India’s recent tour of Australia. In 3 matches, he scored 202 runs at an average of 101.00 and a strikerate of 85.69. His standout innings came at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where he smashed an unbeaten 121 off 125 balls, studded with 13 boundaries and 3 sixes. He also contributed a solid 73 in the second ODI.

Virat Kohli’s Roar Before South Africa Battle

Virat Kohli, too, finished the Australia series strongly. After falling for ducks in the first two innings, the champion batter bounced back in style, scoring an unbeaten 74 off 81 balls in the final ODI at Sydney.

Kohli’s form, coupled with his world-record 51 ODI centuries, will undoubtedly be a major concern for South Africa’s bowlers, who have seen him dominate their bowling in the past.

What to Expect

With both stalwarts returning in excellent touch, the India-South Africa ODIs promise high-quality cricket and blockbuster viewership. As the Ro-Ko combination prepares to walk out once again, Indian fans will hope to see more match-winning partnerships and possibly another memorable chapter in their legendary careers.