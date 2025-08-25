Rohit Sharma, India's ODI captain, recently made a fan's day by signing a portrait of himself. This act of kindness occurred after Sharma returned to training following a break from cricket after retiring from Test matches earlier this year.

Team India ODI captain and veteran batter Rohit Sharma’s heartwarming gesture was on display when he stopped by to sign the fan-made portrait of himself on Monday, August 25. Rohit Sharma recently returned to training to prepare for his international comeback after a long break following retirement from Test cricket.

In May this year, Rohit Sharma stepped away from his Test career after he was sacked from the captaincy following two successive series defeats to New Zealand and Australia, coupled with poor performance. The 37-year-old was succeeded by Shubman Gill as Test captain and led India to a thrilling five-match series draw against England on English soil. The Mumbai cricketer’s last appearance in a Test was in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he had a forgettable outing, scoring just 31 runs at an average of 6.2 in five innings.

Rohit Sharma already retired from the T20Is after leading Men in Blue to the T20 World Cup triumph last year, and the ODI cricket remains the format the veteran batter will feature at the international level, potentially targeting the 2027 ODI World Cup as his swansong.

Rohit Sharma makes his fan’s day

Apart from being a cricketer, Rohit Sharma is often known for his humility and approachability off the field, and this can be evidenced by making the fan’s day by signing a portrait of himself. In a video that went viral on social media, Rohit was leaving home when he saw the fan, holding the drawing of him, waiting downstairs at his house in Mumbai.

As Rohit saw her, the fan showed the portrait to the Indian batting stalwart, and he paused to admire the artwork, smiling warmly as he signed it, leaving the fan thrilled by his kind gesture. Thereafter, the ODI captain probably left for training in his new red Lamborghini Urus, waving cheerfully at the fans who waited outside his building, where he is residing.

Rohit Sharma has been away from competitive cricket after retiring from Tests and has recently returned to training ahead of his international comeback. After a long vacation with his family, Rohit began training under the watchful eyes of his former Mumbai teammate and India’s assistant coach, Abhishek Nayar.

Abhishek Nayar has been more of Rohit Sharma’s trusted aide, having played together for Mumbai in domestic cricket for years, now guiding him through fitness and training to help him get in shape before making his ODI return.

Rohit Sharma’s international comeback

Rohit Sharma’s last international appearance was in the Champions Trophy this year, where he led the Men in Blue to a title win, defeating New Zealand in the final. After IPL 2025, the former Mumbai Indians captain did not play any competitive cricket, taking a well-deserved break to recover physically and mentally.

Since the upcoming Asia Cup will take place in a T20 format, Rohit Sharma, alongside Virat Kohli, would not feature in the tournament as they both retired from T20Is. The veteran Indian batter is set to make a comeback in India A’s unofficial ODI series against Australia at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur to warm up before the ODI series in Australia, which will take place from October 19.

Rohit Sharma does not want to head into the ODI series against Australia undercooked and thus, is using the India A tour as a crucial tune-up to regain form, sharpen his skills, and ensure he can contribute effectively from the first match.