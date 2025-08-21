Rohit Sharma is set to return in India A's unofficial ODI series against Australia A ahead of October’s official ODIs, using it to regain form after his Test retirement. He’s training with Abhishek Nayar to rebuild fitness and match readiness.

India ODI captain Rohit Sharma is likely to come back for India A's unofficial ODI series against Australia A, which is expected to take place in September-October, before the three-match ODI series in Australia, which will take place on October 19. Rohit has been away from competitive cricket over the last few months following his retirement from Test cricket.

The 38-year-old retired from his Test career before the recently concluded five-match series against England. With his retirement from T20Is and Tests within 12 months, Rohit Sharma will only feature in ODIs at the international level, with an eye on participating in the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. With the marquee event still two years away, there is an uncertainty over Rohit Sharma’s fitness and long-term participation in ODIs leading up to the World Cup.

However, Rohit Sharma, alongside Virat Kohli, is expected to make an international comeback when the Men in Blue take on Australia in the ODI series against Australia. The upcoming ODI series in Australia is likely to be the batting duo’s last tour Down Under.

Rohit Sharma to warm up before the Australia ODI series

As per the report by RevSportz, Rohit Sharma is keen to play the unofficial ODI series for India A against Australia A in order to regain match fitness and form before the official three-match ODI series against the main Australia team. Having not played any competitive cricket for the last few months, Rohit aims to use the India A series to shake off the rust, rebuild confidence, and ensure he is fully prepared for the ODIs against the Aussies.

Rohit Sharma has already hit the gym and begun intense training in Mumbai under the guidance of his former Mumbai teammate and India’s assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. The veteran Indian batter resumed working on his fitness after a long vacation with his family post-retirement from Test cricket.

Rohit Sharma does not want to head into the ODI series against Australia undercooked and thus, is using the India A tour as a crucial tune-up to regain form, sharpen his skills, and ensure he can contribute effectively from the first match.

Scroll to load tweet…

Rohit Sharma’s last appearance in international cricket was in the Champions Trophy 2025, where he led Team India to a memorable victory, and finished India’s fourth-highest run-getter, amassing 180 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 36 in five matches.

The three-match unofficial ODI series against Australia will take place on September 30, October 3, and 5 at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

Rohit Sharma not in BCCI’s World Cup plans

Though Rohit Sharma is expected to make his return to international cricket for the ODI series against Australia, the veteran Indian batter is currently not in the plans for the ODI World Cup 2027, given that the marquee event is still two years and the team management and selectors are reportedly looking to gradually integrate young players into the squad for long-term planning.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have already expressed their desire to participate in the ODI World Cup, as the 2023 Final defeat is still lingering in the minds of the batting duo. They target the 2027 World Cup as their final appearance in international cricket before eventually retiring from all formats, aiming to end their illustrious careers on a high note with a strong performance on the global stage.

As per earlier reports, the BCCI selectors reportedly wanted them to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy to test their fitness and form to secure their spots in the World Cup squad. It remains to be seen whether Rohit and Kohli