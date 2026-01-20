Rohit Sharma jokingly told Kuldeep Yadav to “bowl quietly” and stop appealing for DRS every ball ahead of T20 WC 2026. Rohit said India’s biggest challenge is finalising the right XI, especially balancing Kuldeep, Varun Chakravarthy, and the pacers.

Former Team India captain and star batter Rohit Sharma gave hilarious advice to his teammate Kuldeep Yadav ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, which will begin on February 7. India is a co-host of the marquee event alongside Sri Lanka, and the Men in Blue will enter the tournament as the defending champions, having won the title in 2024 under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

This time, Suryakumar Yadav will be leading Team India as Rohit retired from the T20Is after captaining the side to the title two years ago, defeating South Africa in the final. In December last year, the BCCI announced the 15-member squad for the tournament, with Ishan Kishan and Rinku being included in the roster, while Shubman Gill and Jitesh Sharma were excluded from the squad, finalising India’s lineup for the T20 World Cup title defence.

Before the T20 World Cup 2026, Team India will have their final preparations for the marquee event in the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, with the opening match taking place on Wednesday, January 21, at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

Rohit Sharma Highlights Biggest Challenge

Speaking on the Star Sports Show, ‘Captain’s Rohit Sharma Roadmap’, the former India skipper highlighted that the team’s biggest challenge will be finding the right combination in the playing XI, as Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy can only play together if the team fields just two seamers.

“India’s biggest challenge will be how the management decides to play them together,” Rohit said.

“You can only play them together if you’re only fielding two seamers,” he added.

Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav are the only spin-bowling specialists in the 15-member squad, while Axar Patel and Washington Sundar are the spin-bowling all-rounders. The selectors picked three pacers in Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, and Arshdeep Singh, while including Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube as the seam-bowling all-rounders.

Team India’s management will have to carefully balance their spin and pace options by depending on the pitch and opposition. With only two specialist spinners and a limited pace attack, the team’s bowling combinations will be crucial to maintain balance, ensure flexibility, and maximise both batting depth and bowling variety.

‘No Advice for the Gentleman’

When renowned sports anchor Jatin Sapru asked Rohit Sharma for advice on Kuldeep Yadav ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. The former India captain jokingly told him to focus on bowling quietly and step back, emphasising that there is no need to appeal for DRS on every ball.

“No advice for the gentleman. Just bowl quietly. And please step back. You can’t appeal on every ball,” he added.

Rohit Sharma’s hilarious advice to Kuldeep Yadav stems from the Indian spinner’s habit of appealing on every ball, which can be evidenced by his habit of being “over‑eager” with DRS appeals, a tendency that once saw Rohit repeatedly stop him from urging reviews during an ODI match against South Africa in December last year.

Kuldepe Yadav was part of Team India that won the T20 World Cup in 2024 and was the fourth-highest wicket-taker for the side, with 10 wickets in five matches.