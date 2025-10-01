Rishabh Pant sends a witty, heartfelt retirement wish to England all-rounder Chris Woakes, recalling the fractured foot he suffered against him. Woakes bows out after 14 years, 217 international games, 396 wickets, and two World Cup titles.

New Delhi [India]: Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant shared a light-hearted message for England all-rounder Chris Woakes, who announced his international retirement on Monday. Pant posted a heartfelt wish to the man who had caused him injury during the fifth Test in Manchester early this year. Pant had suffered a fractured foot while attempting a reverse sweep against Woakes.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Happy Retirement, Woakesy. You have been amazing on the field. Lots of discipline, a big smile and always good vibes. Now you can finally give that bowling arm a rest, and my foot too. You definitely left a mark on me before retirement. Wishing you a fantastic journey ahead in whatever you choose," Pant wrote on his Instagram story.

Scroll to load tweet…

Woakes announced his international retirement from cricket on Monday, bringing down the curtain on a 14-year career that saw him win two World Cup titles and feature in 217 international matches for England. He featured in England's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and ICC T20 World Cup 2022 title-winning campaigns.

What Woakes Said

The all-rounder remains open to playing county cricket and franchise cricket in various leagues worldwide. Woakes announced his decision on his social media, stating, “The moment has come, and I have decided the time is right for me to retire from international cricket.”

He added, “Playing for England was something I aspired to do since I was a kid dreaming in the back garden, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have lived out those dreams. Representing England, wearing the Three Lions and sharing the field with teammates over the last 15 years, many of whom have become lifelong friends, are things I will look back on with the greatest pride.”

Having featured in 217 games for England across all formats of the game since his debut in 2011, Woakes amassed a total of 396 wickets, in addition to 3,705 runs with the willow. Across all formats, he is England's eighth-highest wicket-taker of all time.

He was particularly prolific in Tests, scoring 2,034 runs at an average of 25.11, with a century and seven fifties in 62 Tests and 99 innings, and 192 wickets at an average of 29.61, five five-wicket hauls and a ten-wicket haul.

Woakes was extremely well-known for his excellence in home conditions, taking 148 wickets in 39 Tests at an average of 23.87, including five fifers and a ten-fer, and scoring 1,275 runs at an average of 27.71, with a century and six fifties in 59 innings.

The 36-year-old last featured for England during their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) campaign, which started with a home series against India earlier this summer.

The outing saw a heroic display from Woakes, battling a shoulder dislocation, come out and bat for England on the final day of the fifth Test at The Oval with one arm in a sling.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)