Defending champions RCB have announced tech brand 'Nothing' as their jersey title sponsor for IPL 2026, replacing Qatar Airways.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has received a new jersey title sponsor ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. RCB will enter the tournament as the defending champions, having won the coveted IPL trophy in 2025, defeating the two-time finalists, Punjab Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3.

The RCB went 17 seasons without winning an IPL trophy, despite reaching the finals thrice in 2009, 2011, and 2016, making their 2025 triumph a historic moment for the franchise. This was the second league title for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru after the women’s team clinched the Women’s Premier League title in 2024, defeating Delhi Capitals in the final.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (formerly Royal Challengers Bangalore) were one of the three original teams, alongside Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) and Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils), to have not won an IPL title since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008.

Now, the Bengaluru-based team is an IPL champion and joins Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Deccan Chargers, and Gujarat Titans in the elite list.

Nothing Brands Sponsors RCB Jersey

Ahead of IPL 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has announced ‘Nothing’ as their official jersey title sponsor. Nothing is a London-based electronics company that produces smartphones, audio products, and technology-related accessories. Over the past few years, the Nothing brand has rapidly expanded its base presence in India as a design-focused challenger brand.

Nothing sponsoring Royal Challengers Bengaluru as their official jersey title partner marks a bold move for the brand, generating significant buzz on social media. The electronics company replaced Qatar Airways, which served as RCB’s jersey sponsor for three seasons from 2023 to 2025, marking a shift from the global airline to a technology-focused brand.

For the third time, the electronics company became the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s title sponsor after Huawei (2014 to 2015) and Gionee (2017). ‘Nothing’ is now the third tech brand in RCB’s history to take on the jersey title sponsorship, continuing the trend of electronics companies partnering with the Bengaluru-based IPL franchise.

However, sports apparel major Puma is expected to continue as the kits sponsor for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as per the existing agreement. Since 2021, Puma has served as the RCB’s official kit sponsor, continuing to provide the team’s on-field and training apparel.

‘Nothing’ Means Everything: Fans Have a Field Day Online

The ‘Nothing’ brand is becoming Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s new jersey title sponsor for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) sparked reactions from sections of fans and cricket enthusiasts, who were quite amused by the irony surrounding the sponsor’s name.

Taking to their handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts flooded the social media with memes and hilarious reactions over RCB securing a jersey sponsor named ‘Nothing’ just a year after ending their long wait for an IPL title. Fans jokingly pointed out that the sponsorship would have been relentless meme material had not RCB won the coveted IPL title, with many expressing relief that the team already has a trophy.

While others highlighted how the timing of the deal transformed what could have been brutal trolling into a moment of playful banter and viral humour.

For the first time in 19 seasons, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will head into the IPL as the defending champions of the tournament, carrying the momentum on the field and buzz off it.

Given the tradition of the previous season’s champions featuring in the opening match, RCB are set to kick off the IPL 2026 season in the tournament opener, marking a new chapter for the franchise as reigning champions.