Jammu and Kashmir scripted history by entering their maiden Ranji Trophy final with a six-wicket win over Bengal. Mohammed Shami's 8-wicket haul was in vain as Bengal were bowled out for 99 in their second innings, setting a target of 126.

Jammu and Kashmir scripted history as they marched into their first-ever Ranji Trophy final after securing a six-wicket victory over Bengal in the 2025-26 edition's semifinal clash on Wednesday at Kalyani.

Despite a legendary first-innings bowling performance by veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, Bengal's batting order collapsed spectacularly in the second innings, leaving J-K needing just 126 runs in the chase to script a historic victory.

Gharami Ton Guides Bengal in First Innings

Bengal were put in to bat first by Jammu and Kashmir. Sudip Gharami played the innings of his life. His magnificent 146 off 246 balls anchored the Bengal innings, supported by a patient 49 from skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran. For J-K, Auqib Nabi shone brightly, picking up 5/87 to ensure Bengal didn't run away with the game, eventually bowling them out for 328.

Shami's Record Haul Puts Bengal Ahead

The second day and early third day belonged entirely to Mohammed Shami. Shami dismantled the J-K top order with a clinical display of seam bowling. Although J-K's middle order fought back through Abdul Samad (82) and Paras Dogra (58), Shami was relentless. He finished with figures of 8 for 90--his best-ever in first-class cricket--wrapping up the J-K innings for 302. His performance gave Bengal a slender but vital 26-run lead and appeared to have put the hosts in the driver's seat.

Pace Duo Decimate Bengal in Second Innings

The momentum shifted violently later on Day 3 as things turned nightmarish for Bengal. Auqib Nabi (4/36 in 10 overs) and Sunil Kumar (4/27 in 9.1 overs) produced a devastating spell of pace bowling, as both scalped eight wickets each. Bengal's top order vanished within just a few minutes of the third innings. First-innings hero Gharami fell for a duck, as did opener Sudip Chatterjee. Only Shahbaz Ahmed (24) offered any significant resistance as Bengal were bundled out for just 99 in 25.1 overs. Nabi and Sunil Kumar shared the spoils with four wickets each, setting J-K a modest target of 126.

J&K Hold Nerve in Historic Chase

Chasing 126 for a spot in the final, J-K faced some early jitters. Akash Deep struck twice in quick succession to remove the openers, leaving J-K at 12/2 in 3.5 overs. However, Shubham Pundir (27) and Vanshaj Sharma (43*) steadied the ship and eventually helped J&K win the match by six wickets.

Jammu and Kashmir will face either Karnataka or Uttarakhand in the finals of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season.