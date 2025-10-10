Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his seventh Test century on Day 1 of the second Test vs West Indies in Delhi. Anchoring after an early wicket, his knock drew praise from fans and experts for his maturity, consistency, and reliability.

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has continued to evolve as one of the most reliable top-order batters for the national side, as he has registered yet another century in the longest format on Day 1 of the second Test against West Indies at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday, October 10.

Opting to bat first by skipper Shubman Gill, Team India openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, gave the hosts a steady start to their first innings batting, as the pair formed a 58-run partnership before Rahul was stumped out for 38, leaving Jaiswal to anchor the innings. The young opener was joined by Sai Sudharsan at the crease to carry on India’s innings.

The young pair steadied India’s ship as they helped the hosts post a total of 94/1 in 28 overs before lunch break, with Jaiswal and Sudharsan batting on 40 and 16, respectively.

Jaiswal’s rich vein of form in Tests continues

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s consistency in Tests is nothing short of remarkable as the young opener continues to convert starts into big scores, showcasing his temperament, shot selection, and ability to anchor the innings when required. Irrespective of conditions, Jaiswal has shown his ability to adapt his game while sticking to his natural attacking style, balancing aggression with patience to build innings that lay a strong platform for the team.

These traits were reflected in Jaiswal’s performance in the 2nd Test against the West Indies in Delhi, where he registered the seventh century of his young Test career. Having already scored six centuries since 2023, Jaiswal has firmly established himself as a key figure in India’s top order, consistently providing the team with steady and solid starts and building innings that set the tone for big totals.

On Day 1 of the Delhi Test, Jaiswal continued to anchor India’s innings while rotating the strike smartly with Sai Sudharsan. After crossing 80, Jaiswal slightly accelerated his innings and moved into the 90s after smashing four boundaries. The opener was on 99 when he ran for two off Khary Pierre’s delivery in the 51st over to complete yet another century of his career.

The teammates in the dressing room stood up to applaud Yashasvi Jaiswal’s innings, acknowledging his solid knock and the way he anchored India’s innings.

This was Yashasvi Jaiswal’s seventh Test century, scored across seven different venues, underlining his adaptability and reliability as an opener in diverse conditions. Additionally, the opener equalled former South Africa captain Graeme Smith's record for the most Test centuries as an opener before turning 24.

Jaiswal’s impressive run in Test cricket began with the series in the West Indies, followed by his breakthrough home series against England last year, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy earlier this year.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Lavished with Praise for Another Test Ton

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been lavished with praise for scoring another Test century, with fans and cricket enthusiasts lauding his ability to remain consistent with his form rather than relying solely on occasional bursts of brilliance, highlighting his maturity and reliability as India’s top-order batter in Tests.

Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), Yashasvi Jaiswal was showered with praise as fans and cricket enthusiasts hailed him as a ‘real prince’ of Indian cricket, while others predicted him to become India’s first Test opener to score 10,000 runs, considering his consistency and remarkable ability to anchor innings.

Meanwhile, at the end of the second session, Team India posted a total of 220/1 in 58 overs, with Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan batting on 111 and 71, respectively.