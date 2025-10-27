Prithvi Shaw hammered a 141-ball double century for Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy, becoming the 3rd fastest to achieve the feat. The explosive knock sends a strong message to selectors as he looks to revive his India career and earn a Test recall.

Maharashtra opener Prithvi Shaw scripted a historic feat in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024/25 match against Chandigarh at Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh on Monday, October 27. Prithvi, who has been out of the selectors’ radar, is eyeing to make a comeback to the India Test squad after switching to his state team from Mumbai to Maharashtra ahead of the ongoing Indian domestic season.

Prithvi Shaw had his first outing for Maharashtra in the first round of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season against Kerala. The opener was dismissed for a duck in the first innings before making a comeback with a 102-ball 75 in the second innings to help Maharashtra salvage a draw at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvanthapuram.

In the second round of the Ranji Trophy against Chandigarh, Prithvi Shaw made a strong statement that sends a message to the selectors who have been overlooking him in recent years, reminding them of his explosive talent and unrelenting hunger to don the Indian jersey again.

Prithvi Shaw Joins Ravi Shastri in Elite List

After having a moderating outing in the first round of the Ranji Trophy season against Kerala, Prithvi Shaw stormed back to his form with a record-breaking double century in the history of the prestigious red-ball domestic tournament. In Maharashtra’s second innings batting, Shaw dominated the Chandigarh bowlers with his aggressive strokeplay and intent to complete his double century in just 141 balls.

With this, the 27-year-old became the third-fastest player after former Mumbai cricketer Ravi Shastri and Hyderabad batter Tanmay Agarwal to score a double century in the history of the Ranji Trophy. Shastri smashed a double century in just 123 balls for Mumbai against Baroda in the 1984–85 Ranji Trophy season, a record that still stands unbeaten.

Tanmay, on the other hand, recorded his double century in just 119 balls for Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy Plate League match against Arunachal Pradesh in the 2023/24 season of the tournament.

In the first innings of the Ranji Trophy match against Chandigarh, Prithvi Shaw was dismissed for just 8 runs before unleashing a breathtaking counterattack in the second innings. Shaw played a brilliant unbeaten innings of 222 off 156 balls, including 29 fours and 5 sixes, helping Maharashtra post a total of 359/3 in 52 overs and take a 464-run lead before declaring the second innings, setting a 465-run target for Chandigarh to chase.

Will Record Double Century Revive Shaw’s India Career?

Prithvi Shaw has not been on the radar of the selectors after he endured a disappointing run of form in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia in 2020. Thereafter, the former Mumbai opener was in the news for all the wrong reasons, including disciplinary and fitness issues that saw him dropped from the Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad due to poor fitness and ‘general conduct’.

Ahead of the ongoing Indian domestic cricket season, Prithvi Shaw decided to leave Mumbai and move to Maharashtra as a ‘professional player’ with the hopes of reviving his India career that had stalled due to inconsistent performances and off-field controversies. In his first outing for Maharashtra in the Buchi Babu Tournament, Shaw played a brilliant innings of 111 off 141 balls against Chhattisgarh in Chennai.

Before the Ranji Trophy season, Maharashtra played a warm-up match against Mumbai in Pune, wherein Prithvi slammed a 181 for his new team against his former side. Now, the right-handed batter has yet again reminded the selectors of his immense potential with another marathon innings, signaling he is far from done and determined to reclaim his place in the India Test squad.

Consistent performance in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season could pave the way for Prithvi Shaw to earn an India Test recall and finally script the redemption story he has been striving for since he fell from the national setup.