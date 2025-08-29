Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from the IPL, citing the tournament's demanding schedule as a key factor. He expressed his desire to explore opportunities in global T20 leagues and has already registered for one.

The veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up on his decision to retire from the Indian Premier League (IPL) ahead of the next season of the tournament. On Wednesday, August 27, Ashwin stunned the Indian cricket fraternity by announcing his retirement from the cash-rich cricket league, having made his last appearance for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025.

The 38-year-old took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and announced calling him on his illustrious IPL career, while expressing his desire to explore opportunities in global T20 leagues. He also expressed his gratitude to the IPL, BCCI, and the franchises he represented for ‘wonderful memories’, while looking forward to what lies ahead in the remainder of his cricketing career.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s surprise retirement from the IPL came just a few weeks after the reports of him parting ways with Chennai Super Kings, where he had a homecoming last season after 10 years, but the veteran Indian spinner sought clarity from the franchise’s management about his role in the team and was willing to leave if he did not fit in their plans.

Why did Ashwin make a surprise IPL retirement announcement?

Though Ravichandran Ashwin already expressed his interest in exploring opportunities in other T20 leagues, especially overseas, the veteran Indian spinner revealed the actual reason to step away from the IPL, almost a year after announcing his retirement from international cricket in December last year.

Speaking on his YouTube show, ‘Kutti Stories’, Ashwin stated that three months of the IPL, including travel and matches, were too ‘draining’ for him and no longer had the energy to fully commit to the tournament, given his age.

“Three months of IPL is a little too much for me. It’s draining. This is one of the reasons why I’m awe-struck by seeing someone like MS Dhoni. As you grow older, the bandwidth to play IPL becomes lesser.” Ashwin said.

Ravichandran Ashwin began his IPL career with Chennai Super Kings in 2009 and then went on to play for Rising Pune Super Giants, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals before returning to CSK in the last IPL season. However, Ashwin did not have an ideal outing in IPL 2025, as he could pick just seven in nine matches.

Ashwin retired as the fifth leading wicket-taker of the IPL, with 187 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 30.22 and an economy rate of 7.20 in 221 matches.

Ashwin registered for overseas leagues

Speaking about his plans after the IPL retirement, Ravichandran Ashwin revealed that he has already one of the overseas leagues. He highlighted the freedom of playing in the leagues outside India.

“Of course, I won’t be playing anywhere and everywhere for 10 months. Whatever each team’s requirements are, and the ones I satisfy, I’ll play in those leagues. I’ve already registered for one of the leagues and so let us see how that pans out,” the 38-year-old said.

“Playing around the world outside India is fun, as nobody knows who you are. You can enjoy it thoroughly. Bowling without any pressure will almost make the ball land perfectly on the spot, and even if it doesn’t, it’s fine, as I will finally enjoy playing with joy. I want to play on the global stage the way I played street cricket,” he added.

By retiring from international cricket and IPL, Ravichandran Ashwin is no longer associated with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and is eligible to play any leagues of his choice. As per the BCCI rule, contracted Indian players are debarred from playing overseas leagues, but with Ashwin, he is no longer under contract and is free to play any global T20 leagues.

As per the report by Telegraph Sport, Ashwin identified the Hundred to make his first mark in English cricket next season, aiming to bring his vast experience and spin expertise to the English league.