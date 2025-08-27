Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from the IPL after 17 seasons, expressing his desire to explore opportunities in overseas T20 leagues. Now free from BCCI restrictions, he's eligible to play in leagues across the globe.

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin surprisingly announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, August 27. Ashwin bid adieu to the richest T20 league in the world after playing for 15 years and representing five franchises across 17 seasons of his IPL career.

Ashwin took his X handle (formerly Twitter) and officially announced his decision to step away from the IPL and expressed his desire to explore opportunities in the overseas T20 leagues. The 38-year-old expressed his gratitude to the IPL, BCCI, and the franchises he represented for ‘wonderful memories’, while looking forward to what lies ahead in the remainder of his cricketing career.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s IPL retirement announcement came after a week of speculation of him parting ways with the Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2026, but the veteran Indian spinner sought clarity from the management of the franchise regarding his role for the next edition of the IPL in 2026, indicating he was ready to part ways with the team did not fit in their plans.

The relationship between Ashwin and CSK reportedly became strained after the latter made a controversial remark on the franchise’s signing of Dewald Brevis as a replacement midway through the IPL 2025, stating that CSK might have ‘extra money’ to sign the South African youngster compared to the base price of INR 75 lakh. However, the Chennai-based IPL franchise vehemently denied Ashwin’s claim, stating that Brevis was signed as per the IPL rule.

Is Ashwin eligible to play overseas T20 leagues?

Ashwin has already retired from international cricket midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after the Gabba Test ended in a draw in December last year. After retiring from his international career, the veteran spinner continued his cricketing career in the IPL and Tamil Nadu Premier League.

After retiring from international cricket and the IPL, Ravichandran Ashwin’s association with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has effectively ended. With this, Ashwin is eligible for any T20 leagues of his choice. The players who are contracted with the BCCI are barred from participating in T20 leagues other than the Indian Premier League. Since Ashwin is no longer under a BCCI contract, he can freely sign with foreign T20 franchises without any such clearance.

Recently, 13 Indian players have registered themselves for the SA20 League Auction, which will take place on September 9. The list includes the likes of Piyush Chawla, Dinesh Karthik, Siddharth Kaul, and Ankit Rajpoot, who retired from all forms of Indian cricket. Karthik played for Paarl Royals in the last edition of the SA20 league after retiring from all formats of cricket following his last appearance in the IPL last year.

Ashwin likely to play The Hundred next season

As Ravichandran Ashwin retired from the IPL, officially ending his time in Indian cricket, the 38-year-old will look to ply his trade in the overseas T20 leagues. As per the report by Telegraph Sport, Ashwin identified the Hundred to make his first mark in English cricket next season, aiming to bring his vast experience and spin expertise to the English league.

Ashwin is unlikely to face any issue in participating in The Hundred, as he is free from any BCCI contractual obligations and restrictions, enabling him to sign with overseas T20 franchises without needing prior clearance from the Indian cricket board.

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin retired as the fifth leading wicket-taker of the IPL, with 187 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 30.22 and an economy rate of 7.20 in 221 matches. He is the fourth leading wicket-taker among the spinners after Yuzvendra Chahal (221), Sunil Narine (192), and Piyush Chawla (192).

Ashwin is the third wicket-taker among Indian bowlers in T20 cricket, scalping 317 wickets, including 4 four-wicket hauls, at an average of 26.94 and an economy rate of 7.11 in 33 matches.