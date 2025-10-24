Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to advertising legend Piyush Pandey, who passed away at 70, recalling their warm interactions during ad shoots and hailing his genius in crafting words that shaped brands and became part of Indian culture.

Former India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar penned an emotional tribute to Indian advertising icon Piyush Pandey, who breathed his last on Friday, October 24. Piyush Pandya passed away at the age of 70 after battling an infection, which slipped him into a coma for one month before he succumbed to complications from Pneumonia.

The legendary adman has been hailed for his creativity and ideas that connected deeply with the Indian audience, especially in rural areas, blending humour, authenticity, and authenticity in unforgettable campaigns like Red Label’s ‘Swad Apnepan Ka’, Cadbury’s ‘Kuch Khaas Hai’, and Fevicol’s ‘Yeh Fevicol ka jod hai, tutega nahi’. His work redefined Indian advertising, making storytelling the heart of every brand message.

Piyush Pandey’s demise has left the advertising world in shock and mourning, as industry leaders and celebrities remember him as a visionary who gave Indian advertising its distinct voice and soul.

Tendulkar Recalls His Interaction with Piyush Pandey

Sachin Tendulkar penned an emotional note as a tribute to the Indian advertising icon a few hours after he passed away in Mumbai. Talking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), the legendary batter hailed Piyush Pandey as a ‘legend of Indian advertising’ for his work resonating Indian audience.

Tendulkar recalled his interaction with the legendary adman during early advertising shoots and emphasized his passion for cricket during early advertising shoots and emphasized his passion for cricket and geniusness of Piyush Pandey in crafting words that transformed many brands he worked with.

“Piyush was a legend of Indian advertising. Through his work, he spoke a language that resonated with the entire nation and touched countless hearts,” Tendulkar wrote.

“Our interactions during ad shoots were always filled with warmth and fun. He was deeply passionate about cricket, but his true genius lay in his ideas and words, ones that shaped brands and became a part of our culture.

“He will live on in every Indian’s heart and mind through his immortal work. My heartfelt condolences to his friends and family,” he added.

Piyush Pandey and Sachin Tendulkar worked together for the latter’s ad shoots during his playing days and post-retirement from his illustrious career. In 2015, Tendulkar was one of the chief guests alongside Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan during the launch of Piyush’s book, ‘Pandeymonium’.

The Rise of Piyush Pandey

Before entering advertising, Piyush Pandey was a first-class cricketer for Rajasthan and played in the Ranji Trophy, wherein he scored 105 runs in five matches. At the age of 27, Piyush joined Ogilvy and Mather (now Ogilvy India) as a client servicing intern in 1982 before quickly moving to the creative department, where his innovative ideas and storytelling skills made him a key figure in India’s most memorable advertising campaigns.

Piyush Pandey’s advertisement he wrote, was for Sunlight detergent before he went on to create some iconic campaigns, like Fevicol, Cadbury, Fevikwik, and Red Label, which showcased his knack for blending humour, creativity, and cultural insight.

Importantly, He played a huge role in the BJP’s success in the 2014 General Elections, where campaigns like ‘Ab ki Baar, Modi Sarkaar’, and ‘Ache Din Aane Wale Hai’ became a cultural phenomenon, connecting millions of voters and showcasing his mastery in crafting persuasive, resonant communication.

Piyush Pandey’s demise has left a huge void in Indian Advertising as his art of storytelling, unparalleled creativity, and ability to connect with audiences across the country set a benchmark that few can ever hope to match.