Piyush Pandey didn't just create ads, he created feelings. He made brands talk like people, and people see themselves in brands. With his earthy humour, desi warmth, and a twinkle in his eye, he turned the language of advertising from English boardrooms to India's heartland streets.

His campaigns weren't written in jargon, they were written in emotion. Here are some of the stories that made him the voice of Indian advertising, moments that still make us smile, hum, and feel something.

1. Fevicol – "Mazboot Jod" That Stuck Forever

Who knew glue could be so funny, so human? A crowded bus that doesn't break apart, a wedding bench that won't give way, Fevicol's ads were pure genius. Pandey made "Mazboot jod" a metaphor for life, family, and laughter that sticks.

2. Cadbury Dairy Milk – "Kuch Khaas Hai Zindagi Mein"

A girl running onto a cricket field, dancing like nobody's watching, that moment defined India's joy in the 90s. It wasn't an ad; it was a feeling of freedom, innocence, and sweetness that melted our hearts long before the chocolate did.

3. Asian Paints – "Har Khushi Mein Rang Laaye"

For Pandey, colour wasn't just on walls, it was in relationships. Whether it was a family reunion or a festival, Asian Paints became a celebration of love painted across generations.

4. Brooke Bond Red Label – "Swad Apnepan Ka"

In a country divided by differences, Pandey brewed unity in a cup. His Red Label ads were about more than tea, they were about acceptance, warmth, and conversations that dissolve barriers.

5. Fevikwik – "Chutki Mein Chipkaaye"

Short, sharp, and hilarious, this was Pandey at his playful best. A man fixing a fishing rod with glue in seconds, a small story that glued itself to our memories forever.

6. Vodafone ZooZoos – The Little White Wonders

Under his creative watch, the ZooZoos became a cultural craze. Strange, cute, and utterly expressive, they didn't speak a word, yet they said everything. That's Pandey's magic: emotion without excess.

7. "Ab Ki Baar, Modi Sarkar"

Politics or not, you couldn't ignore it. The line became a cultural echo, showing Pandey's instinct for tapping into public sentiment like no one else could.