England's Jamie Smith chose to play red-ball cricket for Surrey in the County Championship over a replacement offer in the IPL 2026. Following a moderate Ashes series, Smith's decision to focus on the traditional format to improve his technique has been widely praised by cricket fans.

England wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith is currently playing for Surrey in the ongoing County Championship season, choosing red-ball cricket over a replacement opportunity in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

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Smith registered himself at the IPL 2026 mini-auction at a base price of INR 2 crore, but he didn’t find a buyer among the 10 franchises. Since the young wicketkeeper-batter didn’t receive his IPL contract, he returned to the County Championship, his first appearance in competitive cricket since the Ashes 2025/26 series.

Surrey cricketer played his County match of the season against Warwickshire in Birmingham, where he scored 9 and 132 across both innings. Smith is currently playing against Leicestershire at the Oval in London, where he completed his second successive century of the ongoing County Championship season.

Also Read: Ashes 2025, SCG Test: Jamie Smith's 'Dumbest Shot' Comes Under Fire; Joe Root Defends Him (WATCH)

Red-Ball Cricket over IPL Contract

At a time when franchise cricket has been increasingly dominated by global schedules, with lucrative contracts and packed calendars often pulling players toward shorter formats, Jamie Smith has set an example by prioritising red-ball cricket, which is the traditional format of the sport.

Reportedly, Smith was approached by franchises as a replacement in the ongoing IPL season. After going unsold at the IPL mini-auction last year in Dubai, even at a base price of INR 2 crore, the young English wicketkeeper-batter turned his focus towards the County Championship.

However, the Delhi Capitals reportedly reached out to Jamie Smith as a replacement for Ben Duckett, who withdrew from the ongoing IPL 2026 after being picked for INR 2 crore to priortize his England commitments and red-ball cricket duties in the ongoing domestic season. However, the 25-year-old has reportedly declined the offer and chose to focus on red-ball cricket.

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Jamie Smith’s decision to focus on red-ball cricket stemmed from his moderate outing in his debut Ashes 2025/26 series in Australia, where he scored 211 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 23.44 in 10 innings, which highlighted areas for improvement and strengthened his resolve to work on his technique in the County Championship.

Smith’s Priority Draws Praise from Fans

Jamie Smith’s decision to prioritise red-ball cricket over IPL contract when the franchise T20 leagues continue to dominate the global calendar has drawn praise from fans on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter).

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts reacted positively to Smith’s decision, praising his focus on red-ball cricket over IPL opportunities. While some felt a return to the County Championship was a smart move after a difficult Ashes series and a chance to rebuild form, others praised his ‘old school’ commitment to the traditional format of the game.

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Jamie Smith’s participation in the ongoing County Championship season is a part of his preparation for England’s upcoming home Test series against New Zealand and Pakistan, where he will look to strengthen his red-ball credentials and cement his place in the national Test setup.

In his Test career, Jamie Smith has amassed 1286 runs, including two centuries and 10 fifties, at an average of 41.48 in 20 matches.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Ben Duckett withdraws, prioritises County runs for Notts