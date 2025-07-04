Image Credit : Getty

England wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith had an impressive outing on Day 3 of the second Test against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday, July 4.

Walking in to bat at No.7 when England were at 84/5 after skipper Ben Stokes’ dismissal and joining Harry Brook at the crease, Jamie Smith took on India’s bowling attack from the word go and notched up his first century of the ongoing series in just 80 balls. Smith resorted to an aggressive approach, punished loose deliveries, and smashed boundaries at will.

With an 80-ball century, let’s take a look at where Jamie Smith stands in the top six list of fastest Test centuries by active cricketers.