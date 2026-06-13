Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur states her team is focused solely on cricket ahead of their T20 World Cup clash with Pakistan. She acknowledges the high pressure but says the key is to embrace and enjoy the challenge on the field.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, ahead of their high-voltage clash against Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup, emphasised that cricket remains the only topic of discussion between teammates, adding that her side is fully focused on the game rather than anything beyond it. Kaur acknowledged that matches against Pakistan always come with added pressure, but stressed that the key is to embrace and enjoy that challenge.

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Kaur was speaking to the reporters on the eve of their clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in a Group 1 fixture at Edgbaston, Birmingham. At last year's ODI World Cup match, Kaur and Pakistan captain Fatima Sana did not exchange a handshake during the toss.

'We are here for cricket'

"I think we are here for cricket, and we only talk about cricket, except that we don't talk about anything, and I don't even talk about anything except cricket. Cricket has been our dream from day one, and we only discuss cricket and tomorrow's game, we are only thinking about it. It's another game which we are going to play," Kaur said.

Embracing the pressure

The India captain said her team is focused on giving their best on the field and making the most of every moment, viewing pressure as a natural part of international cricket. "Definitely, pressure is going to be there. Whenever we play against Pakistan, pressure is going to be there. But at the same time, it's only about how we are going to enjoy that pressure. Because in any international game, pressure is going to be there. It's only about just giving you 100% on that game and enjoying every moment," she added.

Eyeing maiden T20 World Cup title

Having ended their ICC trophy drought by lifting the ODI World Cup last year, India will look to build on that success at the T20 World Cup and finally turn a series of near-misses in recent editions into a title-winning campaign. The Women in Blue have qualified for the T20 World Cup semi-finals five times and have made it all the way to the final once, but have yet to win the title.