ODI World Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir's surprising choices for India's squad

Former Indian cricket opener Gautam Gambhir has revealed his choices for the squad, featuring some unexpected choices. He omitted Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur and opted for Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna.

Former Indian cricket team opener Gautam Gambhir unveiled his picks for India's ICC World Cup 2023 squad, and to the surprise of many, there were a couple of unexpected selections. In a Star Sports interaction, Gambhir revealed that both Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur did not make it to his squad. Instead, he included all-rounder Washington Sundar and pacer Prasidh Krishna as the fourth fast bowling option. For the batting department, Gambhir chose Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul, with Ishan Kishan as the primary wicket-keeping choice.

Gambhir's specialist batting options comprised Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and KL Rahul. Ishan Kishan was selected as the wicket-keeper, while Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma missed out on a spot in the squad. In the all-rounders category, Gambhir included Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, and Washington Sundar. Kuldeep Yadav was picked as the third spin bowling option.

In the fast bowling department, Gambhir went with the familiar trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami. However, the surprising choice was Prasidh Krishna, who recently returned from injury and featured against Ireland, while Shardul Thakur was left out.

Gautam Gambhir's World Cup 2023 squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.

