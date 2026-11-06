New Zealand's Blair Tickner is optimistic for a strong rebound against India in the second ODI in Wellington, focusing on improved batting and leveraging home conditions following the team's defeat in the opening match of the series.

New Zealand Aiming for Series Leveling Win

New Zealand pacer Blair Tickner is confident of a strong response from his side in the second ODI against India, saying the hosts are keen to put their disappointing batting performance in the series opener behind them and make better use of the conditions in Wellington. India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with a five-wicket victory in the first ODI in Auckland on Wednesday. New Zealand, bowled out for 185 in the ODI series opener, will look to level the series when the two teams meet at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Saturday.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Friday, Tickner said New Zealand were determined to put up a better batting performance and put India under pressure with the ball. "Obviously we'd love to score more runs and put a little bit more pressure on them, but I think we move on pretty fast. We know we're a good side, so we're looking forward to obviously scoring more runs and hopefully getting the win in Wellington," Tickner said.

Reflecting on Personal and Team Challenges

The 33-year-old made a valuable contribution with the bat in the opening ODI, scoring 34 off just 23 deliveries, including four sixes and a four, after coming in at number 11. His late assault helped New Zealand reach 185, although India chased down the revised target of 143 comfortably after rain interrupted the match. Tickner, however, insisted that batting was not something he had specifically worked on ahead of the match. "Not much. I think I had one hit before that training session, so one hit in about two weeks and then I went out there. But, it was good fun actually, so you can't complain," he said.

Tackling Virat Kohli and Wellington Conditions

New Zealand will also be wary of Virat Kohli, who continued his impressive form in the series opener and made 74 runs off 51 balls. Asked how the bowling group plans to tackle the Indian batting stalwart, Tickner acknowledged the challenge but backed his team's ability to dismiss him. "Yeah, he's obviously going alright. With a small total, he came out and put pressure on us. We looked to take wickets, obviously, but he did really well and we still back ourselves and our skills to obviously get him out. But yeah, it's an awesome opportunity to play against him and hopefully we can get one over him soon," he said.

Tickner is also hoping for some assistance from the Wellington surface, particularly additional bounce and movement, which could make batting challenging compared to the conditions at Auckland's Eden Park. "We saw last year against England as well, it was a little bit in the wicket especially here. So, yeah, as a bowler hoping for that. I don't want to be at a game that's a 400 chase. So I'm looking forward to a little bit of extra bounce, hopefully a bit of nip off the wicket and yeah, it'll be a good game," he said.

The New Zealand seamer also pointed out the difference in ground dimensions between the two venues, which could influence the team's bowling plans, particularly in the death overs. "The dimensions in New Zealand are different every ground we go. Obviously this is a lot shorter square. And then straight's quite long, so it's completely different to Eden Park. So we sort of take that in especially probably into our death bowling because obviously in ODI cricket you try to take wickets early and you do sort of more traditional bowling. But, at death [overs], we definitely talk about different plans," Tickner said.

Squad Updates and Personal Outlook

Meanwhile, New Zealand will be without opener Devon Conway for the remainder of the series after he suffered a concussion following a collision with fast bowler Matt Henry during fielding practice ahead of the first ODI. Henry, who also missed the series opener, has been cleared of concussion and is available for selection in Wellington. Nick Kelly has joined the squad as Conway's replacement after being released from the New Zealand A setup. Tickner described Conway's injury as a freak accident and said the batter was recovering well. "He looked a bit bruised and battered, but he's doing well. Just like all concussions take time. It was a freak accident really, but, I think he's in good spirits," he said.

Acknowledging Conway's importance to the side, Tickner said his absence would provide an opportunity for Kelly to make an impact. "Yeah, he's been massive for us obviously. Crazy event at training [his injury]. But we bring Nick Kelly in another great player so it just gives opportunity to other players I guess to stand up like we have um throughout um he's been a few injuries around the last couple years but seems every time we have another player come in they do well so uh you get a great opportunity for Nick hopefully he gets a few games," he said.

Tickner also welcomed Henry's return, describing the experienced fast bowler as an important presence in the New Zealand dressing room. "Henry's a world-class bowler. So him being around the group in any format is amazing. Even if he's not playing every game, I guess he has those great experiences as a cricketer. He's been everywhere, so he definitely helps us as bowlers," he said.

Away from cricket, Tickner also spoke about the personal challenges he has faced in recent years, particularly his wife Sarah's battle with cancer. Sarah was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in May 2024 and completed her treatment in August 2026. Reflecting on the difficult period and his outlook on the game, Tickner said his family remained his biggest priority. "My life's been up and down and yes, it's amazing to have Sarah in my family through it all and I guess now I'm just trying to enjoy my cricket and I've probably been a bit more myself. I think I've had different parts of my career. During the start of my career, I felt a lot of pressure. Then when we had Sarah's cancer treatment, it was hard and then now I'm sort of in the back end and I'm looking forward to just having fun really and that's what I'm trying to do, show myself really. I try to play with the smile on my face. It's a lot more than cricket, obviously. It's done a lot for me, but I know that at the end of the day, I'm going to go home to my daughter and my wife and I'm pretty happy and pretty lucky to do that. So, yeah, cricket's a little bit less than that."

On the possibility of attracting interest at the upcoming IPL mini-auction in December, Tickner said he was not allowing himself to get distracted by it. "We definitely don't talk as a team about it. I guess for me, every day is a great day playing for New Zealand really. So I'm not really looking at it to be honest, but if it ever came up, it's amazing obviously. But for me, I'm pretty stoked where I am to be honest," he said. (ANI)

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