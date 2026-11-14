The seven franchises of Super 90 Season 4 have finalized their squads in Mumbai, securing icon players like Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Gayle, and Martin Guptill. The tournament is scheduled to take place in Nairobi from December 3 to 12, 2026.

Icon Players Picked as Super 90 Season 4 Teams Finalize Squads

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI): The seven franchises of Super 90 Season 4 have completed their squad selections at the players' draft held in Mumbai on Thursday, November 12, as preparations gather pace for the upcoming edition of the tournament. Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan was signed by Delhi Royals as their icon player, while former New Zealand batter Martin Guptill was picked by Haryana Warriors.

Chris Gayle will represent Punjab Titans as their icon player, while Eldoret Tigers have secured the services of England batter Dawid Malan, according to a release. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was named the icon player for London Giants, while England batter Jason Roy will represent Meru Thunders. Nairobi Lions have signed former England opener Alex Hales as their icon player.

The seven franchises participating in Super 90 Season 4 are Haryana Warriors, Punjab Titans, Nairobi Lions, Meru Thunders, Eldoret Tigers, Delhi Royals and London Giants. Several prominent cricketers were also picked during the draft, including Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Sabbir Rahman adding further experience and depth to the squads.

Bhavesh Gohil, Chairman, Cricket Kenya said, “Super 90 is a great opportunity to promote cricket in Kenya and create more opportunities for our local players. Tournaments like these give Kenyan cricketers a platform to showcase their talent, gain valuable match experience and compete against quality players. This kind of exposure is important for their growth and development. I believe Super 90 can play a key role in taking cricket forward in Kenya and encouraging more youngsters to pursue the sport.”

Jitendra Singh Gaur, Managing Director, Super 90, said, “The players' draft marks an important step towards the fourth season of Super 90. It was encouraging to see the franchises put together their squads with a clear focus on building balanced and competitive teams. The addition of experienced international players will bring further quality to the tournament. We look forward to an exciting season in Nairobi and are confident that the teams will deliver competitive cricket for fans.”

Shivain Sharma, Managing Director, Super 90, added, “The response to this year's draft has been very encouraging. The presence of several renowned players will add to the quality and competitiveness of the tournament. Our focus is to continue growing Super 90 as a platform that brings players from different cricketing backgrounds together and gives fans an engaging cricketing experience. We are looking forward to welcoming the teams to Nairobi for an exciting season.”

Super 90 Season 4 is scheduled to take place in Nairobi from December 3 to December 12, 2026. With the squads now in place, the seven franchises will turn their attention to preparations as they gear up for the upcoming season.